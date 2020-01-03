In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 3
8:48 a.m.: A Traverse Street resident reported a larceny at her address. No further details were available.
1:12 a.m.: An officer responded to a Shepherd Street address on a noise complaint involving a loud party. The party-goers were advised to quiet down. Peace restored.
Thursday, Jan. 2
11:20 p.m.: Police received a 911 call from the Machaca restaurant on Rogers Street. The call was placed accidentally.
11:03 p.m.: An East Main Street resident reported a tractor-trailer truck idling behind his residence. An officer spoke to the driver, who shut down his engine.
10:11 p.m.: Police responded to an Elwell Street address on a noise complaint. An officer spoke to both of the offending individuals. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 2
10:59 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a plate light violation.
10:33 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported UPS had delivered their package to the wrong address. However, the people who supposedly received it claimed there had been no packages delivered to their home. Officers advised the Main Street resident on how to file a complaint with UPS.
10 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a defective headlight.
8:39 p.m.: A Squam Road resident reported a person had been ding-dong-ditching their house the previous night. Officers told the resident to call back if it happens again.
6:04 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a headlight out.
5:53 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite Street and King Street received a verbal warning for having broken taillights.
5:16 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite Street and Doctor's Run received a citation for having an expired registration. The car was towed from the scene.
2:45 p.m.: A broken-down car on Main Street was towed by Tally's Towing.
9:12 a.m.: Officers stopped a Curtis Street resident who was discharging pump water in the roadway.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 1
5:26 a.m.: Report of smoke in the Manchester Athletic Club. It was later discovered the smoke was coming from a towel left in the steam room.
