In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Friday, May 26
5:57 a.m.: A person taken by ambulance from Summit Avenue to a hospital.
2:26 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on South Street.
12:37 a.m.: Building checks on Broadway.
Area checks throughout the day.
Thursday, May 25
Complaints about noise at Whistle Stop Mall investigated at 1:03 a.m. and a person spoken to on Sandpiper Lane at 10:56 p.m.
Wellbeing checks: Police service calls made to residents around town at 10 a.m., and an individual spoken to on Seaview Street at 10:33 p.m.
Medical emergency calls: Persons transported by ambulance to a hospital from Railroad Avenue at 7:09 a.m. and Curtis Street at 10:23 p.m.
Reports received from Bradley Wharf when a person was spoken to at 3:27 p.m., and from Phillips Avenue at 4:35 p.m. when no action was required.
4:35 p.m.: Gloucester Police notified of motor vehicle crash on Thatcher Road.
2:14 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning about parking illegally at Whistle Stop Mall.
10:56 a.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to Forest Street.
2:48 a.m.: Building checks on Broadway.
2:45 a.m.: Vehicle parked illegally on T Wharf ticketed.
1:40 a.m.: National Grid notified of power outage in Long Beach area.
Area checks throughout the day.
Wednesday, May 24
Lift assists given to residents on Broadway at 5:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.
10:05 p.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Wellbeing checks: Police wellness calls made to residents all over town at 9:43 a.m., and persons spoken to Pigeon Hill Street at 4:17 p.m. and on Lattof Lane at 9:53 p.m.
Medical emergency calls: Persons taken to a hospital from Jerden's Lane at 11:37 a.m., Dock Square at 12:49 p.m. and Spring Lane at 8:28 p.m.
Road conditions: Public Works notified about Broadway at 8:53 a.m. and person spoken to on Curtis Street at 4:43 p.m.
3:41 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Cathedral Avenue.
3:14 p.m.: A verbal warning given to a Summit Avenue resident for a town bylaw violation.
Lost or found property reported on Railroad Avenue at 9:55 a.m. and Bearskin Neck at 10:56 a.m.
10:21 a.m.: A person was spoken to about an E-911 call hangup from Broadway.
Building checks on Broadway at 3:46 and 3:47 a.m.
Area checks throughout the day.
Tuesday, May 23
Animal calls: From Main Street at 8:45 a.m., when Public Works was notified, and a person spoken to on Curtis Street at 11:16 p.m.
E-911 hang-ups: Callers spoken to on Capeview Road at 12:17 p.m., Martha's Lane at 2:06 p.m., and Marmion Way at 10:48 a.m. and 5:47 p.m.
Medical emergency calls: Individuals taken to a hospital by ambulance from Granite Street at 11:55 a.m. and Pigeon Hill Street at 4:43 p.m.
4:23 p.m.: Lost property that was found was returned to owner on Jerden's Lane.
Traffic stops conducted on Mt. Pleasant Street at Broadway at 8:41 a.m. and 9:23 a.m., and Railroad Avenue at 1:58 p.m. Officers issued written warnings to the three drivers .
Wellness checks: Police response to Broadway Avenue at 10:14 a.m. and building checked, and police check service calls made to residents all over town at 10:01 a.m.
9 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Mill Lane and report taken.
7:37 a.m.: Report received from High Street investigated.
7:14 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Jerden's Lane.
2:42 a.m.: Violation issued to owner of car illegally parked on T Wharf.
Building checks on Broadway at 1:48 and 1:49 a.m.
Area checks throughout the day.
Monday, May 22
11:45 p.m.: Animal calls on Sandpiper Lane investigated.
Reports received from Granite Street and Doctor's Run at 11:31 a.m. when an area search was negative, Old Penzance Road at 3:42 p.m., when a vehicle was ticketed, and on Main Street at 11:05 p.m., when a person was spoken to.
Lift assists given at addresses on Drumlin Road at 6:39 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Street at 5:29 p.m. when ambulance service was refused, and at Millbrook Park at 7:50 p.m.
Medical emergency calls: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from Highland Street at 11:54 a.m., and Granite Street at 6:47 p.m.
4:35 p.m.: Person on Doctor's Run spoken to about a E-911 hangup.
3:21 p.m.: Fire Department requested and dispatched to an Oakland Avenue address.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 8:58 .m. and Rowe Avenue at 11:59 a.m.
9:50 a.m.: Police wellness check service calls made to residents all over town.
7:20 a.m.: Mini beat conducted on Jerden's Lane.
Area checks throughout the day.
ESSEX
Monday, May 22
Suspicious activity reported on Centennial Grove Road at 9:38, 9:41 and 10:11 p.m. A person was spoken to in the latter two instances.
8:20 p.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.
Traffic stops made on Main Street at John Wise Avenue at 5:32 p.m. and Southern Avenue at Kings Court at 5:44 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
1:47 p.m.: Another agency assisted on Spring Street.
11:29 a.m.: Member of the public given transport on John Wise Avenue.
Area checks throughout the day.
Sunday, May 21
Area checks throughout the day.
Saturday, May 20
Traffic stops conducted on Eastern Avenue at Lufkin Street at 7:04 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 6:31 p.m. The drivers were issued a citation and verbal warning, respectively.
Area checks throughout the day.
Friday, May 19
Traffic stops made on John Wise Avenue at 6:19 and 6:24 a.m. Both drivers given written warnings.
Area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Thursday, May 18
4:34 p.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on Goodwin Court at Eastern Avenue assisted.
3:23 p.m.: Notification of found property made on Main Street.
2:15 p.m.: Traffic hazard checked on John Wise Avenue.
11:50 a.m.: E-911 call from Dodge Street made in error.
10:18 a.m.: Community policing conducted on John Wise Avenue.
9:08 a.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.
1:23 a.m.: Driver given verbal warning during traffic stop on Martin Street.
1:02 a.m.: Problem found during patrol of Centennial Grove Road. Report to follow.
Area checks done throughout town throughout the day.
Wednesday, May 17
8:15 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning during traffic stop on Apple Street.
4:41 p.m.: Citizen assisted on John Wise Avenue.
3:37 p.m.: Lost property reported on John Wise Avenue. Report to follow.
2:49 p.m.: Community policing conducted on Story Street.
2:04 p.m.: Solicitor registers at John Wise Avenue police station.
12:15 p.m.: Person who fell on Scott's Way taken by ambulance to a hospital.
8:08 a.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Western Avenue at Story Street for a reportedly unconscious person. The individual refused to be taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Area checks done throughout town throughout the day.