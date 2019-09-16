In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Sept. 16
6:49 a.m.: A hypodermic needle discarded along Webster Street, site of Veterans Memorial School, was retrieved and disposed of safely.
Sunday, Sept. 15
10 p.m.: Police responded to and are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Western Avenue and Middle Street. No injuries were reported.
2:35 p.m.: A group gathered along Railroad Avenue was dispersed after a disturbance there was reported.
1:42 a.m.: Vandalism at Pratty's Cape Ann Vets bar on Parker Street is being investigated.
Saturday, Sept. 14
11:56 p.m.: A motorist was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital following a crash on the northbound side of Route 128 at Grant Circle.
Peace restored: Officers quelled disturbances at 12:13 and 12:17 a.m. on Warner and Staten streets, 9:09 p.m. on Railroad Avenue, and at 10:12 p.m. on Chestnut Street. No charges were filed any of the incident.
10:05 p.m.: A Lynn man faces a charge of disorderly conduct after police responded to a call to check on his well-being on Railroad Avenue.
3:06 p.m.: No injuries were reported following a crash within Blackburn Circle. Both motorists were able to drive from the scene.
8:54 a.m.: A burglar alarm sounded at the Atlantic Fish and Cold Storage facility on East Main Street. Officers found the building to be secure.
12:54 a.m.: Officers dispersed a group from outside the House of the Raven store on Main Street.
Friday, Sept. 13
8:01 p.m.: A Gloucester man will be summonsed to Gloucester District Court on charges of operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on Harbor Loop.
3 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile is being charged with assault and battery after police responded to a report of an assault in progress on Maplewood Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 16
3:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was driven to the hospital by a family member.
Sunday, Sept. 15
9:34 a.m.: A complaint about the noise from idling trains at the MBTA Station on Station Square was lodged.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital a person from Railroad Avenue at 5:43 p.m. and another person from Stockholm Avenue at 5:43 p.m
2:22 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
2:15 p.m.: Report of a rock screener left on at Carlson's Quarry on Quarry Road. Public Works was notified to turn it off.
11:46 a.m.: Officers assisted a truck driver clean up recyclable materials that fell from the back of the truck on Main Street.
6:56 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed wires on High Street.
6:43 p.m.: Report of a broken-down car on Pooles Lane. The car was towed later in the day.
2:25 a.m.: Alarm at Cape Ann Savings Bank. Officers reported the bank's doors were secured and nobody was in the area.
Saturday, Sept. 14
7:28 p.m.: Residential burglary alarm on Phillips Avenue. Officers found the house was secured.
4:27 p.m.: NOAA was notified of a dead seal by White Wharf.
11:18 a.m.: Report of divers changing out in the open on Beach Street. There was no one in the area by the time officers arrived to investigate.
1:34 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Lattof Lane received a citation for speeding and having an expired inspection sticker.
Friday, Sept. 13
8:21 p.m.: A person on T Wharf reported hearing a foghorn going off repeatedly in the area. Officers discovered the sound was coming from a nearby dock rubbing against a wooden post. The harbormaster was called to fix the issue.
7:23 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree branch tangled in a power line on Oakland Avenue.
3:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Landmark Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:48 p.m.: Report of a strong smell of gas on the corner of Lighthouse Lane and Marmion Way. Officers found the smell was coming from a dead seal on the shore nearby. Public Works was notified to remove the carcass.
7:27 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation and had the car towed for having expired registration.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Numerous motorists received verbal or written warnings for a variety of moving violations over the weekend.
Sunday, Sept. 15
10:22 p.m.: A motorist locked out of a car requested assistance. Tally's Towing was called to aid the driver.
1:16 a.m.: A suspicious person was reported outside Schooner's Market on Eastern Avenue . The person said he did not want to drive home to New Hampshire that late. A taxi was called to take him to a local hotel.
Saturday, Sept. 14
5:31 p.m.: Police responded to a Lufkin Street home after a 911 call placed from there was abandoned. The resident confirmed it was accidental and all was found in order.
1:46 p.m.: A 76-year-old who fell was transported by ambulance from Conomo Lane to Beverly Hospital .
12:58 p.m.: A 60-year-old man who fell from a ladder was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
6:58 a.m.: An alarm activated at a Low Hill Road residence. There was an issue with the alarm system.
1:48 a.m.: An Andrews Street resident reported hearing doors, possibly car doors, open and closing. Manchester officers help Essex officers check the property. Nobody was found. Police said wind likely caused the noise.
1:14 a.m.: Two people were reported to be at the closed Energy North station on Main Street. The pair, looking for gasoline, were directed to a 24-hour station in Ipswich. Google still lists the Energy North station as being open 24 hours a day, which it is not, police said.
Friday, Sept. 13
9:19 p.m.: An erratic driver was reportedly heading into town from Ipswich on Route 133. The car was found parked in a driveway.
7:15 p.m.: A welfare check was requested on a 71-year-old who had taken the dog for walk on John Wise Avenue. He safely returned on his own.
5:27 p.m.: Medical aid was requested at Essex Elementary School on Story Street. The rescue squad took an individual by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:40 p.m.: The rescue squad took an individual by ambulance from John Wise Avenue to Lahey Medical Center in Peabody.
9:54 a.m.: A fire alarm activated at a Main Street restaurant. It was a false alarm.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Sept. 15
12:27 a.m.: A person experiencing chest pain on Brook Street was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 14
9:45 p.m.: Report of a loud wedding party on Summer Street. Officers asked the host to turn off the music.
7:49 p.m.: Ambulance One was sent to Gloucester for a medical emergency. The patient refused ambulance services.
2 p.m.: The Coast Guard was called to assist with a boy on a kite-board. The boy was later found safe on the beach and the call was cancelled.
1:47 p.m.: Mutual aid given to Essex Police regarding a 76-year-old fall victim on School Street.
11:43 a.m.: State Police was notified of a baby deer struck by a car on Route 128 northbound.
7:08 a.m.: Lift assist on Old Essex Road. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Sept. 13
11:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported to a hospital.
4:51 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:08 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
6:58 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for driving without headlights on.
