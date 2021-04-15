In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 14
7:39 p.m.: Animal control was called to 11 Ronna Road for a report of a deceased coyote.
6:30 p.m.: Michael Venegas, 49, of 24 Reservoir Road was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and distributing marijuana.
A detective observed a man who he recognized as Venegas, who he knew does not have an actice Masachusetts license, exit a gray Infinity sedan parked in Walgreens lot. The detective then watched Venegas retrieve something small with his hands from the sedan's trunk. Venegas then walked up to the front of the store near the entrance and met a man who had come out of the store and a hand-to-hand exchange was made, police said. Venegas then returned to the vehicle. The unknown man then climbed the parking lot stairs to Main Street.
Other officers then stopped the man walking down Main Street, who polic say admitted to purchasing a small amount of marijuana from Venegas for $20. He voluntarily turned over the marijuana.
The detective followed Venegas and pulled his vehicle over, asking for his drivers license. Venegas explained that it was expired and admitted to selling a bag of marijuana to the man, according to police.
Venegas was placed under arrest and, during a search, an officer found a switch blade in his back pocket. He will not be charged for carrying the weapon, but officers determined that it will be seized.
Noon: Police were dispatched to the cemetery adjacent to Addison Gilbert Hospital for a report of a woman who appeared to be injecting narcotics. An officer arrived to find a woman leaning against a gravestone. As police approached, she took items from her purse and attempted to bury them in the dirt underneath her. As they spoke to her, she admitted that she had struggled with opiate addiction. She consented to a search of her belongings where polcie located a small baggie with white residue, a bottle cap with white residue, and two syringes. The woman walked to the hospital ER for examination for a tetanus infection. The bottle cap and baggie were tested with a Clear Scientific testing kit. Both the cap and the bag indicated the presence of fentanyl.
9:55 a.m.: A 9-1-1 caller reported a deceased turkey on Route 128 southbound.
8:50 a.m.: Public Work reported a hypodermic needle was found during clean up by Cherry Hill Cemetery on Marsh Street. Police safely disposed of it.
5:15 a.m.: A caller at the Mobil station at 71 Essex Ave. reported that there was a suspicious motor vehicle whose driver who was vomiting. The motor vehicle left prior to the arrival of an officer.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 14
Traffic stops: Between 8 and 10 a.m., six drivers on Main Street received warnings — five verbal and one written — for hands-free driving violations. The traffic enforcement effort was part of a public safety grant issued to the department in November. The grant program is in the "distracted driving" phase through April 18. Officers will be on the lookout for those using cell phones while driving.
4:54 p.m.: Animal Control was notified after a Norwood Court resident reported his dog missing.
1:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Green Street. Services were rendered on site.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 14
Traffic stops: Between noon and 10 a.m., eight drivers on Lincoln, School, Pine and Bridge streets received warnings — seven written and one verbal —for hands-free driving violations. The traffic enforcement effort was part of a public safety grant issued to the department in November. The grant program is in the "distracted driving" phase through April 18. Officers will be on the lookout for those using cell phones while driving.
6:30, 6:19 and 3:53 p.m.: Three drivers on Pleasant Street, Pine Street and Woodholm Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
3:05 p.m.: Report filed regarding a scam attempt on Old Essex Road.
2:58 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
2:26 p.m.: National Grid was notified after a Summer Street resident reported smelling gas in the home.
12:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:36 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street Extension received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
12:31 p.m.: Report filed regarding a rental car scam attempt on Willmonton Avenue.
9:44 a.m.: Report filed regarding an Old Neck Road resident receiving obscene text messages.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 14
11:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:39 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for operating with a revoked license.
5:45 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation. It is unknown at this time what the citation was for.
3:38 p.m.: The Fire and Water departments were notified of a water pipe break inside a Liberty Road home.
Tuesday, April 13
5:55 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a criminal application for driving with a suspended license.
10:08 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.