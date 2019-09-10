In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 10
7:22 a.m.: Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 128 northbound just south of Grant Circle on report of a vehicle striking the guard rail on the median strip. State police said the operator and a passenger were transported to Beverly Hospital with minor injuries. No citations.
1:42 a.m.: Police summoned to Exchange Street on report of an intoxicated individual creating excessive noise. Officers spoke to the individual and restored peace.
Monday, Sept. 9
5:32 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the MBTA Commuter Rail station on report of two females fighting. The females were separated and peace restored.
3:27 p.m.: A female was instructed not to return to Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., after she was identified through security footage as the person believed to have left a hypodermic needle, a "plastic baggy with white powder residue" and blood on the toilet seat of the library's basement bathroom.
Officers disposed of the needle in a sharps container. The remaining items were placed in a trash bag and thrown in the library dumpster.
1:31 p.m.: Christopher Montgomery, 27, of 9 Cleveland Place in Gloucester, was arrested on two active arrest warrants.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 10
1:30 a.m.: A driver on Atlantic Avenue received a verbal warning for a one-way street violation.
Monday, Sept. 9
9:29 p.m.: A driver clipped a side mirror on a parked car on Jerdens Lane. The accident resulted in no damage, injuries or citations. Officers spoke with both parties involved.
9:21 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having a defective license plate light.
8:12 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for having a defective taillight.
5:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Douglas Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marthas Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:04 p.m.: A White Way resident reported a solar landscaping light was stolen from the driveway.
1:31 p.m.: Burglary alarm at a Granite Street residence. Officers determined the house was secure. Fifteen minutes later, the alarm sounded again. The house was still secure when the officers went back to check. The alarm company was notified to contact the property owner.
10:38 a.m.: A Railroad Avenue resident sought advice on how to get a person out of their home who had overstayed their welcome. Officers told the resident to speak with an attorney.
10:17 a.m.: Report of a low-hanging cable wire on South Street. An officer coiled the cable up and placed it on the side of the road before notifying the cable company.
9:48 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
9:38 a.m.: A King Street resident reported a neighbor was building a fence out of twigs and branches. Officers found the fence was being built on the builder's property. No action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 9
7:06 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for texting and driving.
4:12 p.m.: A broken-down car on the corner of Bridge Street and Central Street was towed.
1:08 p.m.: A Lincoln Street resident reported his snow plow was stolen. The matter is under investigation.
10:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:39 a.m.: Report of a young girl walking on Pleasant Street. The girl told officers she had missed her school bus. Officers gave her a ride to school.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Between midnight Saturday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Essex officers pulled over 38 drivers for a variety of moving violations. Most motorists received a verbal or written warning, while some were issued citations.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
11:23 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call and transported a male to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 9
10:09 p.m.: A driver ran into the fence separating the parking lot from the loading dock at the U.S. Post Office, 4 Martin St. The vehicle's airbags deployed and the car was hanging over fence, said rescuers when they arrived. A woman was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for evaluation. The car was towed.
1:20 p.m.: A fire alarm activated at Patriots Landing. Firefighters believe the alarm was caused by a battery issue.
Sunday, Sept. 8
2:55 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call on Pine Ridge Road, and transported a person to Beverly Hospital.
1:46 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed an unoccupied car with the trunk open, parked on Martin Street. There were items inside with dew on them. The officer closed the trunk.
Saturday, Sept. 7
10:55 p.m.: A complaint came in about people yelling in the parking lot of Dodge Street business. There were no people in the lot, and although there was a wedding going on, it was not loud, according to officers who checked for noise at four points in town.
5:36 p.m.: A 911 call was confirmed to have been a misdial. The resident, spoken to, said there was no emergency.
4:47 p.m.: A Pond Street caller reported her husband heard a gunshot and saw dust dropping from a tree. No gunman was found, and no shots heard. Police say the dust was just a coincidence.
6:14 p.m.: A caller reported a boat had come loose from its mooring and had been next to his dock since the morning. The harbormaster was notified.
