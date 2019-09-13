In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept. 12
3:28 p.m.: Officers dispatched to Gloucester Healthcare on Washington Street on report of a combative patient. The patient was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:12 a.m.: Police said they will summons a 64-year-old Gloucester man to court on the charge of violating a harassment prevention order. No further details available.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Sept. 13
Lead foots: Four drivers were pulled over Main Street for speeding, at 1:01, 1:13 a.m., 1:21 and 1:37 a.m., respectively. Each received a verbal warning.
Thursday, Sept. 12
8:55 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for not having working plate lights.
5:32 p.m.: A person walking down Wallace Road reported hearing a smoke alarm from a nearby residence. The Fire Department was dispatched and found the alarm was faulty.
3:08 a.m.: A driver on Bearskin Neck reported accidentally backing into another person's car. Officers at the scene noticed minor superficial damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
2:06 p.m.: Report of a possible overdose on South Street. Narcan was administered. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:47 p.m.: A person complained that a roadwork sign was blocking the view of the roadway when turning on Main Street from Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers checked the sign and found nothing out of order.
10:31 a.m.: A Broadway resident who was away from home at the time reported seeing an unknown man walking around the property via security cameras. Officers checked the area and did not find the man in question. According to police, the house was secured and nothing seemed out of place.
ESSEX
Friday, Sept. 13
6:56 a.m.: Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm activation at a Southern Avenue home. After gaining entry, firefighters determined the alarm was faulty.
6:09 a.m.: A motorist was issued a written warning for a marked lanes violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Lead foots: Three motorists were pulled over on Southern Avenue for speeding; one was issued at citation at 9:46 a.m., the others received a verbal warning at 10:05 a.m. and 10:01 p.m., respectively.
7:39 p.m.: A Conomo Point resident reported the dog had run off. Police helped search but the pet was not found Thursday night.
4:48 p.m.: A resident who had seen a black water snake in the same place at Centennial Grove two days in a row asked an officer on patrol to check it out. The snake had slithered away when they arrived at the spot.
1:11 p.m.: Police responded to a reported disturbance on John Wise Avenue. The rescue squad transported a person to Beverly Hospital for evaluation.
12:07 p.m.: A person came into the station to report someone was dumping trash illegally into his dumpster on Western Avenue.
10:55 a.m.: A Main Street resident requested help with an unwanted guest. The guest was told to leave, which he did.
8:54 a.m.: People in a car traveling on Main Street were reported creating a disturbance. Police caught up with the vehicle on John Wise Avenue and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 12
6:37 p.m.: A glass table reportedly fell out of a truck and shattered on the corner of Lincoln and Summer streets. Public Works was notified to clean up the broken glass from the roadway.
4:43 p.m.: Lift assist on Raymond Street. No ambulance transport.
9:12 a.m.: Report of two drivers on Pine Street out of their cars yelling at one another. The drivers were gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.
