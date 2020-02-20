In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 19
10:42 p.m.: Officer dispatched to a Perkins Street address on report of a disturbance. Peace restored.
9:29 p.m.: Officer dispatched to a Mansfield Street address on report of a disturbance and for a well-being check. Peace restored.
7:43 p.m.: A Riggs Street resident reported someone vandalized the property by spray painting a profanity on the building's brick foundation. It is being investigated.
12:52 p.m.: Police issued a be-on-the-lookout for a navy blue sport utility vehicle after an adolescent male reported the vehicle, with a white female operator in her 40s, pulled along side of him as he walked on Grove Street and asked if he wanted a ride. The adolescent, according to the incident report, told police the operator did not try to grab him or entice him inside the vehicle. The vehicle was not immediately located.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — one verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between 6:34 and 9:25 p.m.
9:26 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Officers filed an accident report as the damage caused is estimated to cost more than $1,000 to repair. Information between the two drivers was exchanged.
6:39 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a civil infraction for a stop sign violation.
6:13 p.m.: A West Wharf Road resident reported a strange man asked to be let into the house around 9:30 a.m. The man said he was lost and was looking for directions. Officers advised the resident to not delay when reporting an incident such as this and to call back if the man returns.
5:27 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Millbrook Park.
2:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mount Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:41 p.m.: A resident on King Street reported receiving a scam call from someone posing as a National Grid employee. No personal information was given to the scammer.
11:55 a.m.: Report of a woman walking erratically on Nugent Stretch. The woman told responding officers she was just out getting some exercise. No further action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 19
6:30 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
10:59 a.m.: Lift assist on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:20 a.m.: A Summer Street resident reported smelling gas in the home. The gas valve to the house was shut off and National Grid was notified.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — six verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 9:25 a.m., and Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:43 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
5:59 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Apple Street received a citation for speeding.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
12:34 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for having a suspended vehicle registration, operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and unlicensed operation.
7:35 a.m.: Animal control was notified of a dog missing from an Ice House Lane residence.
