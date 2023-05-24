In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 14
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Cherry Hill Road at 4:18 p.m., Washington Street at 4:19 p.m., and on Atlantic Road and Lands End Lane at 9:38 p.m., but the crash scene could not be found.
5:33 p.m.: After a complaint of an abandoned 2023 white Toyota Prius parked on Marshfield Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 32-year-old Lynn resident charging him with having an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a public way. Police found the registration status for the car was revoked and police had the vehicle towed.
4:16 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Sadler Street Extension.
3:14 p.m.: A report of threats was made from Washington and Beacon streets.
2:30 p.m.: A medical alarm company called and stated someone’s alarm had gone off. The company contacted the person who requested a lift assist. The call was referred to the Fire Department.
12:20 p.m.: A resident came into the Main Street station to report fraud in that his employer had received a letter from the Department of Unemployment Assistance stating he had filed for unemployment. The man had already opened a claim and placed a credit notice on all his accounts.
11:27 a.m.: Larceny of bicycle was reported by a person who rode to Marshall’s on Gloucester Crossing Road. The person said he went into the store and when he came out the bicycle was missing. The bike was described as a Cannondale M1000 with a blue/black frame, a green elk sticker on the bar and black bar ends with white hockey tape. The store’s management did not have access to the security camera footage, but would request loss prevention staff to look for any helpful imagery.
8:52 a.m.: No action was required for a report of a larceny from Rose’s Yacht Yard on Main Street. A caller reported someone was on his cameras on his boat and left with a full bag, however this turned out to be an employee.
6:49 a.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Bass Avenue.
Saturday, May 13
9:57 p.m.: A caller reported multiple gunshots in the area. Police were unable to locate the source.
7:28 p.m.: A call from a liquor store on Eastern Avenue for a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance led to the arrest of a 59-year-old Rockport man, who was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and domestic assault and battery. Police were given a description of the man and when they approached him, the report states the man hurled insults and raised his voice, despite the officer asking him numerous times to calm down. Police saw a woman hand the man a phone and he reportedly smacked her arm away. Seeing the man appeared to be highly intoxicated, police told him they were going to detain him for his safety. The man took a fighting stance and clenched his fists and refused to put his hands behind his back. Eventually, they were able to subdue him up against the front wall. The man was described as “very strong and stocky” and required two sets of handcuffs. Police said they had to force him into the rear of the cruiser from the passenger side and then pull him in from the driver’s side as he kicked and swore. Store staff told police the man came into the store, attempted to buy alcohol and the clerk refused. He reportedly became infuriated, at one point walking behind the counter and threatening the staff. An officer was able to get a video of what went on from the interior security camera. The report states the video showed he shoved a woman several times, so much so she lost her balance as she tried to prevent him from going back into the store. The woman refused to talk with police. The man continued to hurl insults on the ride to the station and was uncooperative during booking. While going through the man’s belongings, an officer spotted a receipt from a restaurant showing six tequila shots and a margarita were purchased with the tab opened for two guests at 3:10 p.m.
5:15 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a fire alarm activation on Gloucester Crossing Road.
4:54 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Concord Street.
3:59 p.m.: Dispatch sent all cruisers to a report of a large fight on Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road. Police arrived to find a group of young people that appeared to number in the hundreds near the area roped off for piping plovers. As the group saw police arrive, they gathered their items and walked toward the boardwalks, leaving behind piles of trash which mostly included alcoholic beverages. Other officers met juveniles in the parking lot who denied they were part of the group, but through conversations it appeared most of the young people were from Lynn and surrounding communities. Police spoke with Gloucester residents who said they were “disgusted with the way these juveniles were acting as well as the way they left Good Harbor Beach,” the report states. The residents said there was a large amount of underage drinking and some young men appeared to be joking around wrestling and that turned into a fight. They ignored requests to pick up trash. Some residents assisted with either piling the trash together or finding bags to put it in. At 9 p.m., as police cleared the beach, they saw large piles of trash throughout the parking lot, and notified dispatch to call the Department of Public Works.
12:44 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Atlantic Avenue. The owner of a construction company replacing a water line on the street reported an envelope of money missing from the center console of one of his trucks, which at the time was pulled off to the side of the road in a quiet area. The owner said he was waiting to hear from the owner of another company who had a worker nearby at the time the money went missing.
12:04 a.m.: A caller reported an individual walking up the highway against traffic on Route 128 southbound between Blackburn Circle and Eastern Avenue. Police could not locate the individual.
11:52 a.m.: An officer working a detail for the Gloucester Education Foundation on Dale Avenue reported an incident occurred involving a juvenile volunteer and someone walking by the event making comments about her Pride flag on her shoulder bag. According to the report, a man approached the young person and her mother on Pleasant Street assisting with activities at Cape Ann Museum and asked about the Pride flag and if she “knew what it stands for.” The man was asked to leave her alone multiple times before a group of parents intervened and chased away the man. The detail officer had been assisting staff and student bands on Dave Avenue and was not notified about the incident. It was only after cruisers were dispatched to Grant Circle that the officer was informed by a staff member that one of the parents had chased down the man in his vehicle and was able to notify dispatch of the man's description and location. The detail officer was able to tell the juvenile and the mother that police had spoken to the man. The juvenile was shaken by what happened and told police the interaction was verbal in nature and that the man had asked about the Pride flag before parents intervened.
8:57 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Mason Street.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 21
11:02 p.m.: Report received and Fire Department dispatched to Phillips Avenue.
9 p.m.: Lift assistance given to a Curtis road resident.
6:40 p.m.: Person spoken to regarding a complaint of noise on T Wharf.
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken to a hospital by ambulance from Smith Road at 7:59 a.m., Main Street at 4:06 p.m. and Pigeon Hill Street at 4:13 p.m.; and an alarm from Millbrook Park at 3:45 a.m., proved to be false.
3:21 p.m.: Report taken about lost and found property on Thatcher Road.
2:40 p.m.: Person on Penzance Road spoken to about a report received.
E-911 hangups received from Main Street at 9:01 a.m., when the caller was spoken to; and Johnson Road at 12:12 p.m. and Main Street at 1:27 p.m., when searches of the area where negative.
Wellness checks: At 10:32 a.m., police calls made to residents around town, and a response came in from Broadway Avenue.
Cars ticketed on Bradley Wharf at 2:43 a.m. and Pt. de Chene Avenue at 3:17 p.m. for being parked illegally. No action needed regarding a vehicle parked on T Wharf.
Mini beat conducted on South Street at 2:29 p.m.
Buildings checked on Broadway at 1:10 and 1:11 a.m.
Saturday, May 20
9:27 p.m.: Person on Pigeon Hill Street spoken to about an E911 hangup.
5:11 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Thatcher Road.
Medical emergencies: Individuals taken by ambulance to a hospital from T Wharf at 12:32 p.m. and Main Street at 2:20 p.m.
1:03 p.m.: Animal control notified of animal call from High Street.
Public Works notified of issues on Ridgewood Terrace at 9:39 a.m. and Marmion Way at 12:30 p.m..
12:20 p.m.: Lift assistance given to a resident of Gap Head Road.
11:16 a.m.: Person on Broadway spoken to about report received by police.
Wellbeing checks conducted at Sandy Bay Terrace at 9:11 a.m., when ambulance services were refused; and on Main Street at 9:51 a.m.
9:32 a.m.: Driver issued a written warning during a traffic stop on Mt. Pleasant Street at Broadway.
2:44 a.m.: Vehicle illegally parked on T Wharf ticketed.
Buildings checked on Broadway at 1:14 a.m.
Friday, May 19
Mini beats conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:16 a.m. and 9:44 p.m.
9:18 p.m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on Granite Street aided.
Medical emergencies: Individuals transported by ambulance to a hospital from Broadway at 7:50 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 5:12 p.m., and Curtis Street at 8:27 a.m. and 5:41 p.m., and services refused on Bearskin Necj at 7:21 p.m.
Citizens assisted on Main Street at 11:29 a.m. and Broadway at 4:55 p.m.
Wellbeing checks made by police calls to residents around town at 10:01 a.m., and on Bayridge Lane at 4:12 p.m.
2:52 p.m.: Report taken of larceny, forgery or fraud on Country Club Road.
9:19 a.m.: Person spoken to and report received on Jewett Street.
E-911 hangups: Calls placed from Country Club Road at 9:19 a.m., Lattof Farm Circle at 12:01 p.m., and Main Street at 2:31 p.m. No action needed in all cases.