In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 19
10:58 a.m.: Report of a social security scam call on South Street. No information was given out to the scammer.
9:17 a.m.: Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and Rockport Public Schools notified police of a town-wide athletic field and playground shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 19
4:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
6:42 and 5:51 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on John Wise Avenue and Western Avenue. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:14 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person driving on the flats near Conomo Point. The driver left the area soon after.
2:53 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported money had been stolen from his or her car. The matter is under investigation.
1:26 p.m.: A Pickering Street resident reported receiving a threatening scam call. The resident told police when he refused to give the scammer personal information, the scammer became more angry and aggressive.
