ROCKPORT

Thursday, March 19

10:58 a.m.: Report of a social security scam call on South Street. No information was given out to the scammer. 

9:17 a.m.: Town Administrator Mitch Vieira and Rockport Public Schools notified police of a town-wide athletic field and playground shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic. 

MANCHESTER

Thursday, March 19

4:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

6:42 and 5:51 p.m.: Two medical emergencies on John Wise Avenue and Western Avenue. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

4:14 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person driving on the flats near Conomo Point. The driver left the area soon after.

2:53 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported money had been stolen from his or her car. The matter is  under investigation. 

1:26 p.m.: A Pickering Street resident reported receiving a threatening scam call. The resident told police when he refused to give the scammer personal information, the scammer became more angry and aggressive.

 

