In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 9
7:35 a.m.: A caller from 23 Church St. reported that her friend with whom she has been living with for 16 years is missing. She told an officer that the friend went to Walgreens and had not returned. An officer confirmed that the man had been hit by a car on Main Street and is now at the hospital.
Monday, Feb. 8
4:48 p.m.: A caller from 40 Middle St. reported that a loud pounding noise has been coming from the apartment upstairs for more than an hour. An officer spoke with both parties and the issue is resolved.
4:41 p.m.: A caller from the YMCA Rooming House and Community Center at 67 Middle St. reported threats.
4:37 p.m.: A caller from 90 Washington St. reported that snow and trash were shoveled onto her vehicle. She told an officer that she needs to go to work and will bring photographs of the damage to her vehicle which now includes key marks.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 8
4:25 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Pooles Lane during the winter parking ban was ticketed.
12:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on King Street Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 8
11:25 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 8
8:56 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
3:27 p.m.: Massachusetts Highway was notified to fix a broken street sign on a traffic island off Main Street, Route 133.
2:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Belcher Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:33 a.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
10:14 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox underneath a porch on Choate Street.