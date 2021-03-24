In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 24
6:35 a.m.: An officer was flagged down on Washington Street near the Goose Cove Reservation Greenbelt entrance by a man who reported that his wife was missing. The man explained that in the past four or so weeks, his wife has been having an increased brain fog and confusion. He said approximately 20 minutes before, he walked into a room separate from her to take a phone call. When he returned, he could not find her and searched through his house. He was visibly concerned for her well-being. He jumped in his car and began driving around the area to try and locate her. He was unsure if she had her cell phone, but knew she had to be on foot, as he had her keys. An officer was able to quickly locate the woman off Washington Street, walking southbound.
Tuesday, March 23
2:39 p.m.: A caller reported that someone was attempting to sell a firearm for $500 in the downtown section of the social media app Next Door.
2:00 p.m.: A person came into the station to drop off Maui Jim sunglasses that he found on Stacy Boulevard off Western Avenue.
1:12 pm.: A caller from Railroad Avenue reported that there were two men in their early 20s asking for money in front of the Shaw's and looking into car windows. Fifteen minutes later, an officer moved the men along.
10:44 a.m.: A caller from Magnolia Avenue reported finding a cup of needles while picking up trash on the street. There seven hypodermic needles were retrieved and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 23
9:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:18 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon inside a Jerden's Lane home.
1:47 p.m. and 7:07 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Curtis Street and Norwood Avenue respectively. Both persons refused ambulance services.
Monday, March 22
Medical emergencies on Main Street at 11:39 a.m. and Caleb's Lane at 11:07 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:53 p.m.: Officers advised a Millbrook Park resident who reported a possible scam.
7:13 a.m.: A group of seagulls reportedly broke into a trash can at Dock Square. Public Works was called to clean up the mess.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 23
3:53 p.m.: Officer filed a report regarding a possible scam on Central Street.
3:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:56 p.m.: Officers assisted Essex and Hamilton police and fire with rescuing two hikers lost in the Cathedral Pines conservation area.
1:25 p.m.: Officers removed branches from the roadway on School Street.
7:21 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, March 22
7:05 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
3:33 p.m.: Report of loud skateboarders on Tappan Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 23
4:59 a.m.: Report of a power outage at the Police Department. National Grid was notified.
1:42 p.m.: Officers assisted Essex and Hamilton police and firefighters with rescuing two hikers lost in the Cathedral Pines conservation area.
1:05 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
12:54 and 12:46 p.m.: Two drivers on Eastern and John Wise avenues received verbal warnings. It is unclear at this time what the warnings were for.
11:39 and 11:23 a.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received citations for having expired inspection stickers.
Monday, March 22
9:54 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation. It is unclear at this time what the citation was for.
8:38 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for having an expired license.
12:59 p.m.: A Choate Street resident reported a credit card stolen with unauthorized charges made in Salem and Boston.
10:45 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation. It is unclear at this time what the citation was for.
9:12 a.m.: Officers spoke with two Western Avenue neighbors involved in a dispute regarding a missing Apple watch.