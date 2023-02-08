In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 8
5:49 a.m.: Fire officials performed a medical emergency ambulance transport from Martha’s Lane to a hospital.
4:52 a.m.: After an alarm was reported, fire officials were dispatched to a South Street address.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
9:50 p.m.: Police reported difficult road conditions on Main Street. ublic Works was notified.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Stockholm Avenue at 4:04 p.m., and Broadway at 4:25 p.m.
3:41 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Main Street. A verbal warning was issued during a traffic stop.
12:27 p.m.: A complaint about noise at an Irvana Road address was lodged. The animal control officer was notified.
12:06 p.m.: Fire officials were dispatched to a High Street address.
9:50 a.m.: Police performed a wellness check at a Main Street address.
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Feb. 5
10:46 p.m.: A caller reported fire alarms were activated and a building was being evacuated at Halyard Apartments on School House Road. No smoke or fire was reported and the Gloucester Fire Department was notified.
8 p.m.: Threats were reported by a person who walked into police station’s lobby. Police dispatched cruisers to a residence and advised the resident of her 209A rights for a harassment protection order.
6:10 p.m.: A past disturbance was reported on Granite Street. A resident told police opened his apartment door open hearing a loud noise and and an apartment neighbor threatened him for unknown reasons, the report states. Police observed a broken window on the front of the building and the resident said it was new damage and that could have been the source of the noise he heard. The resident was advised to contact to report the damage to the building owner and was also advised about the harassment order process.
1:13 p.m.: A broken sprinkler was reported on Cobblestone Lane after a water break alarm activated. The call was transferred to the Gloucester Fire Department.
1:10 p.m.: An alarm activated for a possible broken sprinkler on Lepage Lane.
12:49 p.m.: A reported verbal argument between a man and a woman at Washington and Poplar streets could not be located. The caller reported the woman was chasing the man through traffic.
11:42 a.m.: City Hall, 9 Dale Ave, made a general request for service for a potential water leak. Public Works responded.
11:09 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at an apartment complex on Main Street. Police located an individual in the lobby who they said was no longer allowed at the property and he had knowledge of this. Police placed the man in handcuffs and he was escorted to a cruiser. He was transported to the station and put into a cell.
10:45 a.m.: A caller from Washington Street reported a water break. The call was transferred to the Fire Department.
10:17 a.m.: A caller reported skaters on the pond on Eastern Avenue and Helen’s Way and inquired about the thickness of the ice. The officer checked the area and there were several skaters on the ice.
9:04 a.m.: Public Works was called out due to icy roads in the area of a water/sewer main break on Prospect and School streets.
2:14 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 51-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with assault on ambulance personnel and assault and battery on ambulance personnel at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street, according to the log. A report states an officer arrived to find a woman sitting and handcuffed in the lobby with another officer. The report states police had dealt with the woman earlier in the night. She was said to have assaulted hospital staff, according to the front desk staff. A nurse described the woman to police as “uncooperative and rude with staff.” The nurse said when the woman was initially released by staff “she attempted to destroy the front lobby, knocking over a sign.” The nurse said the woman swung with a closed fist but did not make contact. The woman reportedly swung at security staff and made contact prior to her being restrained, according to the report. Police found the woman unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, and disobeying commands while attempting to yell at officers, the report states. During earlier events, she also seemed incapacitated and was transported by the squad car, the report states. Police arrested her for the earlier incident and took her to the station where she was booked for the earlier events and notified of additional charges she would receive for the most recent incident.
1:45 a.m.: Police arrested a 42-year-old Malden man on a charge of driving drunk after coming ecross a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup in the vicinity of 323 Washington St. with a flat and damaged tire. They noticed a man staggering off balance next to it with keys to the vehicle in his hand, according to the report. The man told police the disabled vehicle was his truck. The man told officers he was driving through Essex on his way home to Malden when he suddenly got a flat tire. Police informed him he was actually in Gloucester and he appeared confused by this. The man appeared to have bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, police reported. He told police he had two mixed drinks of Jameson whiskey and ginger ale and two Guinness beers at an establishment in Essex. Police asked the man to take field sobriety tests, which police said he failed. After being arrested, at the station, the driver agreed to take a chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol concentration, which the report said was above the legal limit.