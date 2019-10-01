In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Sept. 30
8 p.m.: Report of fireworks being used on Long Beach. Officers' search of the area was inconclusive.
2:33 p.m.: A woman reported she was bitten by a dog while riding her bike on Squam Road. The animal inspector was notified.
11:24 a.m.: Officers spoke with a car owner who had illegally parked on Granite Street. The car was later moved.
7:29 a.m.: A driver on Jerden's Lane received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
6:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Irvana Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Sept. 30
10:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:15 a.m.: Alarm activation on Beach Street. Officers checked area and all was secure
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 1
Traffic stops: Citation issued to driver on Western Avenue at 10:06 p.m. and verbal warnings given to individuals at Martin and Prospect streets at 11:43 a.m. and Martin Street at 1:57 p.m., all for various moving violations.
Citizen assists: Two people came into the Martin Street station seeking help, at 4:47 and 8:47 p.m. A third person, on Main Street, requested help at 3:14 p.m
8:14 p.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Eastern Avenue.
6:06 p.m.: Disabled motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue.
Suspicious activity reported on Eastern Avenue at 12:38 a.m. and Front Beach at 12:49 a.m. Police checked and, or secured the property. Suspicious activity was also reported on Eastern Avenue at 2:18 a.m. and an officer spoke to the person.
