In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 21
7:12 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved in the parking lot of Shaw's on Railroad Avenue and disposed of safely.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
2:13 p.m.: Rudy A Delos Santos, 38, of North Andover was arrested on Springfield Street on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
11:44 a.m.: Julio Terrero, 37, of 138 Crawford St. in Dorchester was arrested at the intersection of Pleasant and Shepherd streets on charges of operating a vehicle after his license was suspended and possession of fentanyl and pills. When Terrero was pulled over by an officer for his suspended license, he said that he was in Gloucester to "visit a friend." When police told him he could not drive and that the car's contents would inventoried before it was towed, they said he replied, "You can search it. There is nothing in there." In searching the car, an officer found 17 pills, three half pills and four quarter pills of Trazadone. Also found was fentanyl.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 21
1:54, 1:14 and 1:03 a.m.: Three drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
1:14 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
7:39, 7:26 and 7:22 a.m.: Three drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 20
9:32 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:54 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Summer Street.
6:18 p.m.: A driver on Greenbrier Road received a written warning for speeding.
3:09 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported a fraudulent car rental was filed in his or her name. The matter is under investigation.
2:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Brookwood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:52 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
11:48 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
3:08 and 12:16 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Woodcrest Road and at The Plains. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 21
1:09 and 1:02 a.m.: Two cars illegally parked on Martin and Main streets during the town's winter parking ban were tagged.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
5:45 p.m.: Gloucester Police was notified of a car without its headlights on driving into the city via Essex Avenue.
11:51 a.m.: Report of gunshots near Lufkin Street. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone shooting guns. It is presumed the sounds were coming from duck hunters in the woods nearby.