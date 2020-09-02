In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, September 2
12:12 a.m.: A dog was reported to be barking for the past four hours near 44 Perkins St.
Tuesday, September 1
9 p.m.: Minors were reported drinking alcohol on Maplewood Avenue.
9 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Good Harbor Beach on Nautilus Road where a person who waved and pointed them toward the sand where, at some point, he said an unknown individual had drawn a swastika in the sand. Police observed that while the image did closely resemble a swastika, it was not a swastika "per se." The person explained that it was very disturbing to him that someone would do this and that he believes it was someone just trying to make some noise without realizing the impacts it could have on others. Police wiped away the image in the sand so that no one else could view it and advised the man to call the station if he is able to obtain further information. The man said that he would and that he would also notify Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester.
7:49 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. for a report of shoplifting. Upon arrival, police were informed that the child was no longer on the promises and the caller was unsure of who he is.
7:12 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was reported on the sidewalk near the Subway at 25 Railroad Ave.
11 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Grapevine Road where they spoke with the caller who explained that her mother had passed on March 12, 2020, and she had inherited her mother's property and all of her belongings. As she was cleaning, the woman observed that two paintings in particular were no longer in the home. The woman stated that she has not seen these paintings in five years. Police informed the woman that because she has not seen the paintings in such a long time, there was a potential that her mother had given them away.
11:00 a.m.: A woman walked into the station to report credit card fraud.
7:24 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at 84 Witham St.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 2
9:40 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
8 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding. Officers also confiscated and destroyed an open container of marijuana found in the car.
1:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Quarry Ridge Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:08 p.m.: A person reported losing an iPhone on Main Street.
10:17 a.m.: A person called to complain about a Black Lives Matter sign posted in front of a polling station on Broadway. Town Clerk Pat Brown was notified.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 2
Medical emergencies reported at 9:05 a.m. at The Plains and at 10:46 p.m. on Pine Street. Both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:18 and 8:34 p.m.: Two reports of possible mountain lions around Pine Street. Officers were unable to locate any in the area. Animal Control was later notified.
8:23 p.m.: Report of a group of motorcyclists racing down Summer Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the group.
2:16 p.m. and 11:31 a.m.: Two drivers on Beach Street and Pine Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
Monday, Sept. 1
Traffic stops: Between 4:30 and 10:30 p.m., 13 drivers received written warnings for speeding on School Summer and Pine streets and Route 128.
10:46 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for a marked lanes violation.
9:18 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for a move-over law violation.
9:15 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a written warning for operation without their headlights on.
8:53 p.m.: Reports of possible mountain lions around Pine Street. Officers were unable to locate any in the area. Animal Control was later notified.
8:39 p.m.: A driver on Mill Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
8:31 p.m.: A driver on Mill Street received a written warning for hands-free driving, marked lanes and stop sign violations.
6:32 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people playing at the Manchester Essex Regional High School football field.
5:31 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for operating with revoked insurance, speeding and an unsafe lane change.
5:09 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
3:32 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars and Singing Beach were ticketed.
1:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
10:43 a.m.: Animal Control transported an injured duck on Ocean Street to Seaport Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester.
10:13 a.m.: Report of a previous package theft on Old Essex Road.
10:01 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a tree down in the roadway on Dexter Lane.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Sept. 2
Traffic stops: Between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., 12 drivers received citations for hands-free driving and speeding on John Wise and Eastern avenues and Main and Martin streets. The traffic patrol was funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
7:15 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a water main break near the roadway on Island Road.
11:04 a.m.: A water jug reportedly fell off a truck's bed and into the roadway on Eastern Avenue. Officers were able to return the jug to the driver.