In news taken from the logs of Gloucester’s police and fire departments:
Thursday, Oct. 22
4:30 p.m.: A woman came to the police station to report vandalism done to a bronze grave marker memorial plaque located at Oak Hill Cemetery at 45 Poplar St. Police told the woman that she should contact the Catholic church which owns the cemetery and the Veterans Administration officer because the plaque is a veteran's memorial plaque.
4 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Riggs Street to investigate a suspicious package left at the residence. Upon arrival on the scene, police spoke with the resident who reported that someone had left a glass jar with a yellow crystal-like substance in the driveway near her porch. Her Ring camera had caught a glimpse of the person dropping off the jar. She suspects the jar may have left there for her relative who lives alongside of her and now wanted the substance removed from the property.
2:18 p.m.: A motor vehicle was stopped in traffic prior to entering the Grant Circle rotary from Washington Street when it was struck from behind by another car. Both passengers in the first vehicle complained of minor pains. The driver of the second vehicle, which hit the first, explained that she was daydreaming about life's issues and failed to see the car stopped in front of her. Her car was towed from the scene due to leaking engine fluids.
2:02 p.m.: A man on Perkins Road reportedly threatened a woman's guinea pig after she asked for him to place his dog on a leash.
Hypodermic needles were retrieved from the Annisquam Yacht Club, 17 River Road, at 12:15 p.m. and Dunkin Donuts, 103 Eastern Ave., at 12:35 p.m. Both were disposed of safely.
10:54 a.m.: A caller from Lexington Avenue reported that he lost his wallet at the 201 Main St. shopping plaza between Santander Bank and Dunkin Donuts in the previous hour.