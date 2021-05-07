In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 6
7:30 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Warner Street for someone shooting a pellet gun at a house. An arriving officer was greeted in the driveway by a woman who reported that while in the backyard she witnessed her neighbor shooting an air-soft gun at her house. She said that she did not see any damage to her property but wanted police to speak to her neighbor. An officer then went and spoke to the neighbor on Oak Street who owns an air-soft rifle. The neighbor explained that he was fixing his air-soft gun and didn't realize that the plastic BBs hit his neighbor's house. He apologized and said that he would not do that again. An officer explained the consequences if he did.
9:53 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Veterans Way for a report of harassment. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend showed up outside her house and started yelling and demanding to see his kids. He called her a bad parent and other derogatory names and waved at the kids. While an officer was explaining her rights, the ex-boyfriend arrived and the officer told him the same thing.
9:53 a.m.: Gloucester Taxi requested police for threats made by a customer via phone.
9:40 a.m.: Jason Pacheco, 32, of 7 Woodward Ave Apt. 2 was arrested on Route 128 on an outstanding warrant and a charges of possession of Class B and E drugs.
Police received a 911 call regarding a truck that had spilled scrap metal all over Route 128 southbound causing vehicles to swerve out of the lane.
When officers approached the vehicle, they saw Pacheco, who was known to them, in the passenger seat. The driver explained that the truck's plates were his boss' old plates and he put them on his vehicle and thought they would fine. While speaking with the driver, an officer noticed that Pacheco was moving his leg to prevent anyone from seeing the door panel. At one point, Pacheco put his hands down toward the door panel.
Dispatch reported that Pacheco had a warrant.
Police then placed Pacheco under arrest and noticed that there were three prescription bottles in the door panel where he was reaching earlier. They also found a pipe that they believe was used for smoking crack cocaine.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 6
Medical emergencies on South Street at 8:16 a.m., Jerdens Lane at 5:36 p.m.and at Seagull Street at 9:15 p.m. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, May 6
Medical emergencies on Woodholm Road at 4:42 a.m. and The Plains at 3:45 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:14 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for speeding.
8:23 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
ESSEX
Thursday, May 6
10:44 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
10:30 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit a deer on Western Avenue. The car was gone by the time officers arrived on the scene. Public Works was notified to remove the deer carcass.
8 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a criminal application for operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle and operating with suspended registration. The car was towed.
7:57 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for having an open container of marijuana in the car. The driver reportedly passed a field sobriety test.
7:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
6:13 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
6:08 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
5:22 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for failing to stop at a crosswalk.
2:17 p.m.: A driver reported damaging the car after striking a stray piece of wood in the roadway on Western Avenue. The car was still operable.