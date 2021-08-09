In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 9
1:38 a.m.: Police said they will summons a 17-year-old juvenile to court on the charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, attaching plates and for being a minor in possession of a BB gun or air rifle.
Sunday, Aug. 8
6:08 p.m.:Thomas A. Burgess, 60, of 6 Herrick Court, Apt. 2, was arrested on the charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner after police were called to Herrick Court.
Saturday, Aug. 7
7:27 p.m.: Jacqueline C. Magnarelli, 41, of 17 Johnny Cake Hill in New Bedford, was arrested on the charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and vandalizing private property following a disturbance at a Washington Street residence.
1:12 a.m.: Christopher Joseph Ricciardelli, 25, of 1695 Central Ave. in Needham, was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of liquor— second offense, and having no driving license in possession. Ricciardelli was stopped after an officer observed him driving erratically on Washington Street. He refused to take any field sobriety tests, as well as a chemical breath test at the police station.
Friday, Aug. 6
11:28 p.m.: Roman J. Boiko, 35, of 112 Brien St. in Agawam, was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and marked lane violations after police responded to lower Concord Street on report of a single vehicle crash into a utility pole. The vehicle was towed.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Aug. 8
Medical emergencies on T Wharf at 3:24 p.m. and Main Street at 7:17 p.m., when both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. The rescue squad also responded to Highland Street at 3:05 a.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 10:25 a.m., when both persons refused ambulance services.
7:07 p.m.: Report of a faint odor of natural gas inside a Hale Street home. Firefighters advised the homeowner to have his gas company inspect the tank.
11:14 a.m.: Report of a bicyclist falling off his or her bike on Mt. Pleasant Street. No serious injuries were reported. The bicyclist was driven home by a friend.
9:39 a.m.: Report of a group of people on lawn furniture on the Doyle Cove Road roadway. Officers spoke with the group and they left the area.
Saturday, Aug. 7
2:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:21 p.m.: Report of water pouring out of a light fixture at a Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center residence on South Street. Firefighters discovered the water was coming from a leaking air conditioner unit from the room above. Staff were advised to call a plumber.
12:42 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
12:04 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
6:08 a.m.: Public Works notified of a missing street sign on Country Club Road.
Friday, Aug. 6
Medical emergencies on Jewett Street at 10:05 a.m., Dock Square at 2:41 p.m., and High Street at 11:41 p.m., with all three persons transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The rescue squad also responded to Broadway at 12:02 p.m., where the person refused ambulance services.
9:19 p.m.: A driver on High Street received a written warning for a one-way violation.
8:37 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
5:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimmers at Carlson's Quarry.
12:12 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed electrical wires on Curtis Street.
11:27 a.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimmers at Carlson's Quarry.
7:38 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on South Street Court.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 8
5:33 p.m.: Lift assist on Beach Street.
1:58 p.m. and 11:59 a.m.: Two drivers on Brice Lane and Pine Street received written warnings for speeding.
11:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Walker Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:15, 11:10 and 10:50 a.m.: Two drivers on School Street and one driver on Pleasant Street received written warnings for a stop sign violation, hands-free driving violation and speeding, respectively.
1:49 and 10:46 a.m.: Lift assists on Highland Avenue and Ocean Street.
Saturday, Aug. 7
1:49 p.m.: Report of a truck trailer hitting a tree on Church Street. No injuries were reported. The damage to the trailer was estimated to cost under $1,000. One of the tree's branches was also knocked down. Officers filed a crash report.
7:38 a.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a washed-up boat off Manchester Harbor.
7:08 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for erratic operation.
Friday, Aug. 6
7:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on North Street. The person refused by ambulance services.
12:59 p.m.: Officers gave a courtesy ride to a person on Forest Street.
12:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 9
3:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:46 p.m.: A person reported seeing someone steal firewood on Lufkin Street.
Saturday, Aug. 7
10:38 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
9:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:17 and 9 p.m.: Two drivers on Harlow Street and Southern Avenue received citations for speeding.
12:40 a.m.: Report of an ongoing harassment issue on John Wise Avenue.
10:31 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox issue on John Wise Avenue.
10:18 a.m.: Officers assisted with a motorcycle rally that passed through Essex.
7:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Aug. 6
2:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.