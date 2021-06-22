In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 21
8:50 p.m.: A walk-in reported that around 7 p.m., their dog was attacked by a neighbor's dog. They stated she had her dog on-leash and a neighbor from Grapevine Road had their dog unleashed. The unleashed dog came onto her property and attacked her dog but she was able to prevent it from injuring her dog.
7 p.m.: A walk-in reported his dirt bike was stolen from his work at Meineke Car Care on Friday.
1:23 p.m.: Multiple hypodermic needles were recovered on the path that connects Myrtle Square and the MAC Fitness.
1 p.m.: Police were sent to Good Harbor Beach for a reported disturbance. At the scene, an officer was met by a lifeguard who reported that a man was approaching teenage beachgoers and asking to take their picture in "various states of undress." The lifeguard walked the officer down near the private side of the beach to where the man was located. The man explained he was a renowned photographer from the Savannah, Georgia, area and was traveling the Northeast coast to take pictures for an exhibition he was working on. The man began to get very nervous when police asked why he was asking beachgoers if they wanted him to take nude pictures of them. He said he left his license in his car, but was able to provide his Social Security number and birthdate. While continuing to talk to the man, he showed police a vast portfolio and his company website and said he has been taking pictures of people in the nude for about 15 years. He also said that when introducing himself to people, he tells them about his company and explains that his photography incorporates artistic nudity, before asking if they would be interested in being photographed. The officer told him he was making many of the people at the beach uncomfortable and that it was a strange request. The man explained that he had asked people for their age and said he only takes pictures of adults. He apologized for any misunderstanding. He added that he has Asperger's syndrome and can sometimes be too direct when speaking to a person, which causes misunderstanding. Police told him he could take photos of the area, but he should refrain from asking people if they would like to take nude portraits. He agreed to stop asking and will only take scenic pictures for the rest of his time in Gloucester.
Saturday, June 19
4:32 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 23 Essex Ave. on a report of a dog attack. Upon arrival, police spoke to a man who explained he was walking his dog, a hound mix named Nova, on Kent Circle when his dog was attacked by another dog that came from Kent Circle. He said the other dog had his dog in its mouth and he had to reach his arm into the mouth to get it to release Nova. In the course of this, he was bitten on his right arm by the dog. Police went to Kent Circle where they spoke to the owners of the attacking dog. The owner said he had his dog on a leash as they were sitting outside when their dog, a mixed lab named Lola, took off and pulled the leash out of their hands. They said their dog ran about 100 feet to where the incident occurred. The owner of the hound is seeking video footage of the incident.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 22
5:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Monday, June 21
10:19 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children on Hale Street.
9:33 p.m.: An Andrew's Hollow resident reported their neighbor's band practice had been going on all night. Officers spoke with the neighbor — there was no noise at the home when they arrived at the scene.
5:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:36 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person refused ambulance services.
9:03 a.m.: A person reported they lost their keys on Long Beach.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 21
Traffic stops: Between 8:30 and 10:45 a.m., eight drivers on Brook, School, Pine and Beach streets received written warnings for speeding.
7:45 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Highland Avenue. The driver was reportedly not injured.
7:35 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:31 p.m.: Animal Control removed three dogs from Gray Beach off Raymond Street.
12:09 p.m.: A sea-tow was called to tow a boat caught on some rocks on Masconomo Street.
ESSEX
Monday, June 21
8:40 p.m.: A car on Eastern Avenue was towed for having expired, non-renewable registration. The driver at the time was not the car's registered owner and was not cited.
8:27 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
4:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:25 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding and a seatbelt violation.