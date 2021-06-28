In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, June 28
911 calls responded to on Mauketa Road at 7:01 a.m. and Washington Street at 8:43 a.m.
8:42 a.m.: Parking complaint investigated at Rose's Oil on Main Street.
8:36 a.m.: Debris reported in roadway at Mt. Vernon and Prospect streets.
Citizens assisted at Sclafani's Bakery on Washington Street at 5:18 a.m. and on Mt. Vernon Street at 8:31 a.m.
Medical emergencies on Maplewood Avenue at 12:05 a.m. and Amero Court at 12:22 a.m., where both patients were taken to the hospital; and Mondello Square at 7:50 a.m., referred to another agency.
6:44 a.m.: Vandalism at Gloucester High School on Leslie O. Johnson Road is under investigation.
6:20 a.m.: Burglar alarm at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street activated in error.
5:55 a.m.: Larceny reported at the Action Inc. shelter on Main Street.
Disturbances reported at Burnham Field off Burnham Street at 12:03 a.m. where the offenders could not be located, and Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street at 3:29 a.m. where peace was restored.
1:53 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Fremont Street lodged. Service given.
1:36 a.m.: Assistance provided at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
12:02 a.m.: Well-being check requested for person in the area of 160 Washington St. The person could not be located.
Midnight: Brier Road building checked for suspicious activity.
Sunday, June 27
Well-being checks requested on Grant Circle at 12:03 a.m., person not located; call referred to Peru, Maine, police at 7:51 a.m.; Bennett Street South at 10:06 a.m. and Mondello Square at 11:23 a.m., where no action was required; and women urinating near tyrash barrel at Lexington and Norman avenues at 8:30 p.m., service given.
Complaints lodged about parking on Lexington Avenue from Magnolia Farmers Market at 8:59 a.m., non-residents parking on Beach Court at 4:18 p.m., =Ferry Court at 4:35 p.m., and cars parked on both sides of Horton Street at 8:29 p.m., service given; and Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard at 10:01 a.m. and St. Peter's Square at 10:21 a.m., no action required.
Burglar alarm activations at West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street at 2:35 a.m., utility barn door open on Poplar Street at 2:26 p.m., UMass Marine Station on Washington Street at 6:53 p.m., and green dining room at Beauport Museum on Eastern Point Boulevard at 7:41 p.m. All buildings checked and, or secured.
7:18 p.m.: Loiterer at Good Harbor Liquors on Main Street told to move along.
Medical emergencies on Elm Street at 1:54 a.m. and Poplar Park at 6:32 a.m., patients taken to the hospital; Common Way at 10:41 a.m. and Thatcher Road at 5:17 p.m., services given; Essex Avenue at 1:01 p.m., Fernald Street at 3:19 p.m. and Washington Street at 7:04 p.m., all referred to another agency; and bee sting on Doane Road at 1:41 p.m. and Centennial and Western avenues at 1:44 p.m., both referred to another agency, both false alarms.
6:06 p.m.: Person on LePage Lane requested an officer to make a report.
Car crashes with property damage only reported at CVS on Thatcher Road at 9:35 a.m.; past crash on Route 128 reported by person on Smith Street at 1:38 p.m. who could not be located; and Avanti Hair Salon lot on Bass Avenue at 6:04 p.m.
911 calls responded to on Friend Street at 10:51 a.m., search unsuccessful; hang-up from a boat off Wheeler Point, no other information available; open line from Maplewood Avenue at 1:26 p.m. and hangup between Western Avenue and Old Salem Road at 3:27 p.m., service given; and call at 5:52 p.m. referred to another agency.
4:17 p.m.: Harassment reported on Mt. Pleasant Avenue. Individual could not be located.
2:35 p.m.: A Falmouth man, 66, will be summonsed to court on a charge of disturbing the peace following a disturbance at the Dunkin Donuts on Eastern Avenue.
2:27 p.m.: Suspicious activity or person on Gould Court. No action required.
2:04 p.m.: Report of trespasser on Two Penny Lane referred to another agency.
Motor vehicles stopped on Essex Avenue at 9:42 a.m. and at 12:33 p.m.
12:37 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Fuller Street, referred to another agency.
12:34 p.m.: Lost or found property reported at the station.
11:07 a.m.: A 65-year-old Annisquam man is being summonsed to court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and negligent operation of a motor vehicle following a 911 call.
2:20 a.m.: Help given in search for missing person on Bay Road in Hamilton.
Peace restored after disturbances at the Gloucester House Restaurant lot on Rogers Street at 1 a.m. and Elwell Street at 1:24 a.m., and a noise complaint on Elwell Street at 1:39 a.m.
12:42 a.m.: Marsh Street property checked.
12:30 a.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department with transport of person from Washington Street to the hospital.
12:23 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard. Source could not be located.
12:01 a.m.: Incapicitated person taken by ambulance to the hospital from Prospect Street.
Saturday, June 26
Disturbances: Peace restored at Mondello Square at 10:24 p.m. and Rogers Street at 11:25 p.m.
11:32 p.m.: Officers responded to 911 call on Orchard Street.
11:23 p.m.: Warrant served at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. No other information on the arrest was available.
10:16 p.m.: No cruiser available to send in response to a complaint about noise on the Annisquam River.
10:11 p.m.: Report of fireworks reported over Oakes Avenue unfounded.
8:47 p.m.: Suspicious activity or person could not be located on Western Avenue.
Medical emergencies on Maplewood Avenue at 4:44 a.m. and Orchard Street at 5:33 a.m., no action required; Commercial Street at 8:59 a.m., Maplewood Avenue at 1:17 p.m., Center and Middle streets at 6:39 p.m. and Mile Marker One on Essex Avenue at 8:54 p.m., service provided; YMCA Rooming House and Community Center on Middle Street at 11:36 a.m. and Fair Street at 11:59 a.m., transported to hospital; Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road at 4:03 p.m. and Heights of Cape Ann at 6:13 p.m., both calls transferred to another agency.
6:18 p.m.: 911 call transferred to another agency.
5:46 p.m.: Other agency assisted on Langford Way.
Citizens assisted on Cobblestone Lane at 10:10 a.m. and at station at 5:23 p.m.
4:53 p.m.: Larceny reported on Washington Street.
4:46 p.m.: Fire Department given assistance on Eastern Point Road.
4:35 p.m.: Abandoned motor vehicle reported on Willow Street. Service provided.
4:22 p.m.: Past assault with dangerous weapon reported on Perkins Street. Court summons or warrant requested.
Complaints lodged about parking on Youngs Road at 12:38 a.m., no action required; and Mansfield Street at 8:03 a.m., Western Avenue at 9:07 a.m., Cove Cafe on Washington Street at 9:47 a.m., Burnham Street at 4:03 p.m., service made; Nautilus Road at 10:14 a.m., citation or warning issued; and Atlantic Road at 4:07 p.m., no cruiser available.
3:52 p.m.: A past assault was reported by a Prospect Street resident.
Motor vehicles stopped on Rogers Street at 12:28 a.m. and 12:31 a.m., Washington Street at 1:31 a.m. and 2:51 p.m., Washington and Poplar streets at 1:48 a.m., Eastern Avenue at Route 128 Extension at 2:33 a.m., Laurel Street at 1:23 p.m. Two citation or warning issued; no action was required at other stops.
2:05 p.m.: A well-being check resulted in a person being transported from Herrick Court to the hospital.
Disabled vehicles: Driver aided on Main Street at 8:46 a.m. and vehicle reported outside Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road at 1:38 p.m. could not be found.
12:34 p.m.: Trash illegally dumped at Gloucester Engineering on Dory Road reported.
12:01 p.m.: Well-being check made at Action Inc. shelter on Main Street.
11:49 a.m.: Immediate threat order served on Cherry Street.
11:21 a.m.: Debris removed from the northbound side of Route 128.
11:17 a.m.: A Wingaersheek Road resident reported fraud.
10:37 a.m.: An anti-harassment order could not be served on Elwell Street.
3:19 a.m.: Suspicious activity in a car reported in Saltwater Grill parking lot off Washington Street. No action needed.
2:12 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation at Richdale on Washington Street.
12:38 a.m.: Marsh Street property checked.
12:35 a.m.: Other agency assisted with search on Veterans Way. Search was not successful.
Friday, June 25
11:47 p.m.: Peace was restored after a complaint was lodged about noise at Gilbert and Hillside roads.
10:44 p.m.: Bryan M. Brierly, 25, of 18 Simon Street in Beverly, was arrested on a charge of driving while drunk and a marked lanes violation following a car crash with property damage in the parking lot of Mike's Place on Railroad Avenue.
7:41 p.m.: Officers responded to a complaint on Trask Street.
7:28 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance on Main Street.
Lost or found property reported at the police station on Main Street at 7:35 a.m. and 7:04 p.m.
6:15 p..m.: Driver of vehicle disabled on Grant Circle aided.
6:03 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Gee Avenue.
5:52 p.m.: Car crash with injuries at Sumner Street and Essex Avenue. A car was towed. No further information was available.
Medical emergencies on Taylor Street at 9:22 a.m., Action Inc. on Prospect Street at 9:52 a.m., Leonard Street at 10:19 a.m., Essex Avenue at 12:02 p.m., Essex Avenue and Golden Lane at 12:04 p.m. when patient was taken to the hospital; Washington Street at 12:07 p.m.; Traverse Street at 2:26 p.m., no action needed; Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street at 3:22 p.m.
2:56 p.m.: Summons served on Norrock Street.
Complaints lodged about parking on Chestnut Street at 6:57 a.m., School Street at 11 a.m. and Duley Street at 2:08 p.m. Citations or warnings were issued in two of the cases.
Motor vehicles stopped at Cape Ann Plaza driveway and Washington Street at 6:29 a.m. and Cherry and Poplar streets at 1 p.m., where aid was given; and Atlantic Avenue at 2:02 p.m., no action required.
1:37 p.m.: Animal control answered a call at Action Inc., 95 Prospect St.
1:07 p.m.: Well-being check on Federal Street required no action.
Marsh Street property checked at 1:31 a.m. and again at 12:13 p.m. when peace was restored.
11:46 a.m.: A summons could not be served on Cherry Street.
11:27 a.m.: Officers assisted Fire Department at Pond View Village Building K on LePage Lane.
Car crashes with property damage reported at Forest Lane and Essex Avenue at 10:20 a.m., which is under investigation; and at Grant Circle at Route 128 north at 11:23 a.m.
Burglar alarms activated on Main Street at 6:43 a.m., DES Club on Prospect Street at 8:38 a.m., and Wingaersheek Beach at 10:56 a.m. Buildings checked and secured.
Other agencies assisted on Fisherman Way at 5:44 a.m. and Route 128 south near Causeway Street at 6:23 a.m.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, June 27
5:12 p.m.: A Shetland Road resident reported a town-owned tree fell on top of his car and boat. Public Works was notified to clear out the tree and officers filed a report.
Medical emergencies on Dock Square at 1:03 p.m. and on Bearskin Neck at 3:58 p.m. Both persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:26 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry. One received a ticket for parking illegally at the quarry.
11:25 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
Saturday, June 26
9:21 p.m.: Report of a broken streetlight on Forest Street.
3:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Long Beach. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a snapping turtle from Mill Lane.
3:08 p.m.: A Beach Street resident filed a report regarding a possible break-in at the home.
2:48 p.m.: A black wallet found on Long Beach was submitted into police custody.
12:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summit Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
11:27 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Blue Gate Lane. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
10:24 a.m.: A Railroad Avenue business owner reported a stray cat inside the store refused to leave. Animal Control was notified.
9:25 a.m.: A business owner on Bearskin Neck reported a possible break-in as the store's air conditioner unit was broken. Officers later discovered an employee reportedly broke the AC and did not tell the owner about it. No further action was taken.
1:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dock Square. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, June 25
4:33 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
12:07 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation. The car was towed from the scene.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, June 27
10:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:15 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
8:03 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
7:24 p.m.: Mutual aid provided for a medical call in Beverly.
3:33 p.m.: Report of a capsized boat off Singing Beach. The boat owner was reportedly conducting a safety drill and was not in any danger.
2:05 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who fell off a JetSki on Manchester Harbor. No injuries were reported.
9:26 and 9:02 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains and Eaglehead Road. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, June 26
5:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Woodholm Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:15 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog bite on Beach Street. The person who was bitten refused ambulance services.
10:59 a.m.: Animal Control removed a snapping turtle from an Ashland Avenue property.
10:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:15 and 7:37 a.m.: Lift assists on School Street and Boardman Avenue. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, June 25
5:27 p.m.: Mary Gasinowski, 63, of 8 North St., Salem, was arrested on Beach Street on an active warrant. It is unclear at this time what the warrant is for or what court issued it. She had yet to be arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday afternoon.
ESSEX
Monday, June 28
1:18 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of an alarm at the water treatment plant on Centennial Grove.
Sunday, June 27
9:22 a.m.: Report of a citizen's assist on Martin Street. It is unclear at this time what the assist was for. Officers filed a report regarding the issue.
1:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, June 26
7:29 p.m.: Ipswich Police requested assistance from Animal Control regarding an injured seagull in their town.
4:41 p.m.: Report of an unwanted boat docked at a private dock on Main Street. Officers spoke with the boat owners and the boat was moved.
11:30 a.m.: Report of a brush fire on Belcher Street. The Fire Department was toned out and cleared a short time later. It is unclear at this time if firefighters extinguished a fire at the scene.
Friday, June 25
9:49 a.m.: The Harbormaster reportedly assisted the Coast Guard for a call off Dodge Street. It is unclear at this time what the call was for.