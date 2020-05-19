In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 18
2:47 p.m.: A caller reported that two people were skateboarding at O'Maley School Skate Park on Cherry Street.
2:27 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Cape Pond Ice Company on Commercial Street for a report of a burglary. It is being investigated.
1:11 p.m.: Lost and found property was reported at Jim's Bagel Shop on Railroad Avenue.
12:26 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to Eastern Avenue Self Storage on Eastern Avenue to extinguish a motorcycle fire in a storage unit.
11:36 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Prospect Street and disposed of safely.
10:36 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Mansfield Street for a report of vandalism.
8:57 a.m.: Animal control was called to Magnolia Beach for a report a deceased deer.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 18
4:21 p.m.: A High Street resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
10:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:47 a.m.: Report of an ongoing dispute between neighbors on Marmion Way.
MANCHESTER
Monday, May 18
8:57 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:10 p.m.: A resident on Windemere Park reported a money scam.
4:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed two people from Sweeney Park. Only Masconomo Park, Reed Park and Tuck's Point are open to Manchester residents and only for walking. All town beaches, other parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2:58 p.m.: Animal Control transported an injured rabbit found on Allen Avenue to an animal hospital.
11:37 a.m.: A wallet found on Pine Street was turned in to police.
9:49 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a deer carcass on Gray Beach.
9:37 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a stray cat on Union Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 19
6:31 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Monday, May 18
12:24 p.m.: A Lufkin Point Road reported the mailbox had been damaged.
Sunday, May 17
3 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Conomo Point Road was ticketed. Public parking is restricted in the area due to the coronavirus pandemic.
10:57 a.m.: A person reported losing a wallet somewhere near Grove Street.