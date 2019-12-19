In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 19
8:25 a.m.: A Rockport woman reported that her wallet was stolen from the center console of her vehicle while it was parked at a Pond Street business. Report taken.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
10:17 p.m.: Police summoned to a Perkins Street address on report of a disturbance over the refusal to repay a debt. The money was paid. Peace restored.
9:32 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue resident reported that her daughter's father continually harasses them with texts, including one that said he was outside the residence. Officers searched but could not locate him or his vehicle.
3:59 p.m.: Police summoned to Warner Street on report of a downed utility wire. Verizon notified.
ESSEX
Thursday, Dec. 19
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 2:08 a.m. and Southern Avenue at DeSoto Road at 6:54 a.m.. The earlier driver received a verbal warning, the later a citation.
Utility requests on John Wise Avenue at 1:59 a.m. and Eastern Avenue at Lufkin Street at 7:15 a.m. Notifications were made.
12:42 a.m.: Complaint lodged about parking on Prospect Street. The car's driver was issued a written warning.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Western Avenue at 9:28 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 10:05 a.m. and 9:34 p.m., Main Street at 11:12 a.m., and John Wise Avenue at 8:48 p.m. All the motorists were given verbal warnings.
4:08 p.m.: Police responded to an animal complaint on Water Street at Eastern Avenue.
11:36 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street. Officer to file report.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 18
11:56 p.m.: Report of a shirtless man walking down Nugent Stretch into Gloucester. It was 23 degrees out at the time. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
6:49 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a civil infraction for a stop sign violation.
2:17 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a dead seal on Pebble Beach.
11:26 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on the corner of Broadway and Cleaves Street.
11:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:13 a.m.: An illegally parked car on High Street was ticketed.
6:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:41 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:25 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for not carrying their licence and a headlight violation.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 18
5:40 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for operating without headlights.
3:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Atwater Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
