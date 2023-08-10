In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 3
10:22 p.m.: Police took a report of a past break-in on Lepage Lane. No action was required by police.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Concord Street when an auto collided with a pole at 4:40 p.m., between Exit 53 and Exit 54 of Route 128 southbound when a deer was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle at 6:33 p.m., and at Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street at 6:50 p.m.
6:40 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported in the vicinity of Sullivan Tire on Bass Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: As a result of a reported drug activity on Addison Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 39-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with possession of a Class B drug, a subsequent offense. Also at this time, police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 32-year-old Gloucester resident with a charge of possession of a Class A drug and a charge of possession of a Class B drug.
12:29 p.m.: Police are filing a criminal complaint in court against a 51-year-old Gloucester resident on a charge of driving without a license after a crash with property damage only on Essex Avenue. Police arrived to find a Honda Accord with significant front-end damage, a flat tire on the driver’s side and the airbags deployed in an Essex Avenue driveway. The driver, who did not have any visible injuries, told police he was heading west when the driver’s side tire popped, causing him to lose control, cross the road and wind up in the area of 498 Essex Ave. The car struck several small trees before coming to rest. The driver told police he did not have his driver’s license with him. Police checked with dispatch and were told the driver’s license had expired. The driver refused medical treatment and police cited him for driving without a license.
6:39 a.m.: A hit-and-run crash with property damage only at 178 Washington St. resulted in police filing a criminal complaint against a 58-year-old Tyngsboro resident on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, negligent driving, leaving the scene of property damage, carrying a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles), two counts of possession of a Class B drug and three counts of possession of a Class E drug.
Police arrived and spoke with a man who had been eating inside George’s Restaurant when there was a crash and someone told him his parked car had been struck in the rear, resulting in major damage, so much so that it had to be towed, the report said. Witnesses described the vehicle that fled as a white pickup heading north on Washington Street and were able to supply a plate number. Police found the pickup parked in a dirt lot 2.5 miles away from the accident scene, missing a right tire with damage consistent with the crash. Police also found the driver a short distance away on a dirt path. The man told police he was the driver of the pickup, and believed he had struck something and he was trying to get cell service to make a call. Police described the man’s thoughts as “sporadic,” and he declined medical attention. He told police he was unaware he had struck a vehicle.
He also told police he was employed by MassDOT and had been working overnight for the railroad service. The police report said the driver appeared to be under the influence of opiates.
The man said he had taken his prescription for Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid addiction, and produced a pill holder with a crushed up pink pill inside that he said was the drug. Police said he was unable to provide proof of the prescription. Police got consent to search the pickup and found various pills in the center console. The driver told police the pills were his and that nobody else drives the pickup. Police also found a Naloxone sublingual film and a set of brass knuckles which police said are illegal to possess. After conducting voluntary field sobriety tests, some of which he failed, and based on police’s observations, the driver was summonsed on the motor-vehicle and drug charges. Police informed him about the department’s Community Impact Unit and the addiction recovery services it provides. A co-worker gave the driver a ride home. A MassDOT official also arrived and was informed that there were criminal charges pending against the driver after an accident investigation had been conducted. Police also submitted an Immediate Threat License Suspension form to the Registry of Motor Vehicles against the driver’s license.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 10
11:59 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Martin Street.
Wednesday, July 9
9:50 p.m.: A report was made about alleged theft at a Centennial Grove Road address.
Traffic stops were conducted on Southern Avenue at 6:02 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Both drivers were issued citations.
11:48 a.m.: A watercraft incident was reported was near Conomo Point Road.
Tuesday, July 8
Traffic stops were conducted on Eastern Avenue at 8:37 an 9:07 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
4:39 p.m.: After a report that a person was unconscious, a medial ambulance transport was refused at a Belcher Street address.