In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Friday, Nov. 29
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Nov. 28
7:35 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Eastern Avenue. Property checked and, or secured.
1:43 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. Property checked and, or secured.
1:16 p.m.: A main power line near Apple Street was reportedly knocked down by a tree branch. According to police, the dangling wire made contact with a nearby tree, which caused the tree to start smoking. A National Grid crew restored the power line while firefighters extinguished the smoking tree. Power was cut in the area surrounding Apple Street while crews were at work.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 10:37 a.m. and 12:07 p.m. One motorist was issued a citation, the other was given a verbal warning.
9:14 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Southern Avenue. Property checked and, or secured.
8:19 a.m.: Fire alarm on John Wise Avenue. Firefighters determined it was a false alarm.
1:35 a.m.: An intoxicated person on Western Avenue was driven to the police station. The individual was later picked up at the station and taken home.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Nov. 28
2:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Crooked Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
10:52 a.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:14 a.m.: A driver on Central Street received a verbal warning for failing to use care.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
10:21 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a stop sign violation.
9:55 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for driving without headlights.
5:11 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound reportedly hit a deer. No injuries were reported. The car was towed.
2:39 p.m.: A larceny report was taken and the matter isunder investigation.
11:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Beaver Dam Road. The person was transported to a hospital.
9:45 and 10:15 a.m.: Two drivers on Mill Street received written warnings for speeding.
9:23 a.m.: A driver on Mill Street received a citation for speeding.
8:57 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished an illegal burning on School Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
1:23 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Old Neck Road and Masconomo Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment.
10:16 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding.
8:25 a.m.: Officers assisted a driver with a flat tire on Route 128 southbound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.