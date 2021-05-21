In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 21
6:30 a.m.: Police took a report of a past car break-in. The woman explained that she left her car unlocked in her driveway during the night and when she went to drive her child to school, she noticed her car had been "rifled" through. Taken from her car were a black "Osprey" backpack that contained her wallet, identification and credit and debit cards.
5:53 a.m.: A Steep Hill Drive resident called to ask if there was a noise ordinance regarding chickens, after saying a neighbor's pet chickens had been clucking for over 20 minutes. The caller was informed by police to speak with animal control for further assistance.
Thursday, May 20
11:15 p.m.: A bartender from the Crow's Nest at 334 Main St. reported that two patrons are intoxicated and are attempting to leave in a vehicle. The bartender offered them a free room for the night so they would not drive and took the car keys and will give them back when they check out.
2:30 p.m.: An employee called to report that a man was urinating on the front of Santander Bank building at 102 Rogers St. The employee explained to police on scene that a man came into the bank, used the automatic teller machine, and then left his card in the ATM. She noticed that the card was still there so she grabbed it and went to catch up with him to give it back. It was then that she saw the man on the front walkway, urinating on the side of the building. The woman told police that she did not see his genitals but was disturbed by this action. She then gave his card back and went to call the police. While the man was not there while police were, they observed fresh urine on the side of the bank.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 20
8:45 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
5:11 p.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Broadway.
3:06 p.m.: Verizon was notified of a downed telephone wire on Pier Avenue.
2:19 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a criminal complaint on charges of unlicensed operation and a stop-sign violation.
1:43 p.m.: Report of a verbal argument on Bearskin Neck. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
9:03 a.m.: A driver on High Street received a written warning for speeding and a stop-sign violation.
7:52 a.m.: Report of a person throwing personal trash in a town-owned trash receptacle
MANCHESTER
Thursday, May 20
10:10 p.m.: A driver on Forest Street received a verbal warning for headlight and junior operator license violations.
8:12 and 7:33 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Pleasant Street and Hickory Hill Road. Both transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:51 p.m.: A person reported losing on iPhone on Singing Beach.
5:54 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, May 20
6:51 p.m.: Report of an ongoing harassment issue on Southern Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
6:44 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online roadside before being dismissed by the officers.
12:21 p.m.: Report of a past hit-and-run incident on Martin Street. The matter is under investigation.
9:54 a.m.: A driver on Lufkin Street received a written warning for having expired registration.