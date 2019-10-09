In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 8
11:27 a.m.: Police were summoned to Addison Gilbert Hospital on report of a patient acting "out of control punching things." The patient was calmed and peace was restored.
10:32 a.m.: A local contractor reported several work tools — including saws, a drill, a compressor and a framing gun — were stolen from a shed at his work site on Pearl Street. Police are investigating.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Oct. 9
6:58 a.m.: A motorist received a verbal warning for an unspecified infraction during a traffic stop at Southern and Forest avenues.
Building and area checks were done around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Traffic stops: Seven motorists were pulled over for various violations; three were issued citations, four received verbal warnings. The stops were made at Southern Avenue at 5:40 and 5:43 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 5:55 p.m., Martin Street at 6:01 p.m., Kings Court at 6:03 p.m., Western Avenue and Main Street at 6:34 p.m. and Harlow Street and Eastern Avenue at 9:13 p.m.
6:18 p.m.: Police handled an animal complaint on John Wise Avenue.
3:50 p.m.: A complaint was lodged about a parked car on Main Street. An officer spoke to the owner.
Building and area checks were done around town throughout the day and night.
MANCHESTER
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 8
7:51 p.m.: Rescue squad responded to a Main Street address on a medical emergency and transported an individual to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:43 a.m.: Police dispatched fire personnel to the parking lot of the Rockport Public Library on report of a parked vehicle leaking gasoline. Firefighters cleaned up the spilled fuel and the vehicle was towed.
7:34 a.m.: Rescue squad responded to a Main Street address on a medical emergency and transported an individual to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.