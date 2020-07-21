In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 21
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad aided individuals at Poplar Park at 2:50 a.m., School Street at 5:42 a.m., and Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue at 8:30 a.m.
911 calls: Service given on from Salt Island Road at 2:12 a.m. and Cape Ann Medical Center on Blackburn Drive at 6:49 a.m.
6:42 a.m.: Animal control called to St. Ann's on Prospect Street. Search of area negative.
6:30 a.m.: Child seat inspected and installed in vehicle on Colonial Street.
3:24 a.m.: Burglar alarm at Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street. Premises checked and secured.
Monday, July 20
Disturbances: Service was given on Hough Avenue at 12:29 p.m., Liberty Street at 11:12 p.m., and Cherry Street at 11:57 a.m.
10:44 p.m.: Noise complaint on Kent Circle. Peace restored.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls at the Gloucester Family Health Center at 11:50 a.m.; Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 11:53 a.m.; Essex Avenue at 2:39 p.m. where a patient was taken to the hospital; Atlantic Road at 4:05 p.m.; a call from the river along Route 128 north at 6:09 p.m.; and Lincoln Avenue at 10:29 p.m., where the patient refused to be taken to the hospital.
911 calls were answered on Thurston Point Road at 9:38 a.m.; Blackburn Center at 11:06 a.m.; concerning an motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue at Angle Street at 5:15 p.m.; Mount Vernon and Prospect streets at 7:54 p.m.; Rockport Road at 8:36 p.m. where peace was restored; Washington Street for a 19-year-old with mental issues at 9:53 p.m.; and an accidental call from Beacon Street
Well-being checks were conducted at Duncan and Main streets at 12:58 p.m., Harbor Loop at 3:25 p.m., a back yard on Prospect Street at 7:58 p.m., and McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue at 8:46 p.m. where the person could not be located.
9:51 p.m.: Fireworks reported in the area of the Wingaersheek Hotel on Concord Street. Peace restored.
8:49 p.m.: Assault reported on Prospect Street is under investigation.
Citizens assisted at the Main Street police station at 12:42 p.m., and on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 3:30 p.m.
6:57 p.m.: Assistance given serving a probation warrant on Wauketa Road.
Burglar alarms sounded on Prentiss Road at 8:47 a.m., and at Atlantic Reefer Terminal and F.W Bryce Inc. on Pond Street at 3:39 p.m., which was a false alarm. Properties checked and secured.
Parking complaints were investigated on Mansfield Street at 10:47 a.m., Quarry Street at 4:40 p.m., and Carrie Lane at 4:40 p.m.
10:07 a.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was towed from Eastern Avenue at Barn Lane.
9:31 a.m.: Fire Department given assistance on Thurston Point Road.
9:18 a.m.: Harassment reported in Flannagan Square.
8:59 a.m.: Sex offender registration under investigation.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 20
12:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:31 and 11:32 p.m.: Two broken-down cars on the corner of Thatcher Road and Ridgewood Road and on Railroad Avenue were towed.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 20
11:44 p.m.: A driver on Parson Lane received a verbal warning for speeding.
11:25 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding.
10:19 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
9:26 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for a stop sign violation and speeding.
8:27 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
6:13 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding an alleged breaking-and-entering on Summer Street.
6:06 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:37 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Ocean Street was ticketed.
3:23 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:12 a.m.: Lift assist on Forest Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 21
7:27 a.m.: Officers assisted DPW workers in removing construction signs from Eastern Avenue.
Monday, July 20
10:37 p.m.: Report of a telephone pole on fire on Red Gate Road. The fire later caused a power outage in the area. Hamilton and Essex Fire Departments and National Grid were called to the scene and power was restored later in the night.
9:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Main Street
5:20 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a criminal application on charges of operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle with revoked registration. The car was towed.
4:46 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who claimed a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
7:42 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Story Acres Road.