In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Tuesday, July 21

Medical emergencies: The rescue squad aided individuals at Poplar Park at 2:50 a.m., School Street at 5:42 a.m., and Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

911 calls: Service given on from Salt Island Road at 2:12 a.m. and Cape Ann Medical Center on Blackburn Drive at 6:49 a.m.

6:42 a.m.: Animal control called to St. Ann's on Prospect Street. Search of area negative.

6:30 a.m.: Child seat inspected and installed in vehicle on Colonial Street.

3:24 a.m.: Burglar alarm at Halibut Point Restaurant on Main Street. Premises checked and secured.

Monday, July 20

Disturbances: Service was given on Hough Avenue at 12:29 p.m., Liberty Street at 11:12 p.m., and Cherry Street at 11:57 a.m.

10:44 p.m.: Noise complaint on Kent Circle. Peace restored.

Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls at the Gloucester Family Health Center at 11:50 a.m.; Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue at 11:53 a.m.; Essex Avenue at 2:39 p.m. where a patient was taken to the hospital; Atlantic Road at 4:05 p.m.; a call from the river along Route 128 north at 6:09 p.m.; and Lincoln Avenue at 10:29 p.m., where the patient refused to be taken to the hospital. 

911 calls were answered on Thurston Point Road at 9:38 a.m.; Blackburn Center at 11:06 a.m.;  concerning an motor vehicle crash on Western Avenue at Angle Street at 5:15 p.m.; Mount Vernon and Prospect streets at 7:54 p.m.; Rockport Road at 8:36 p.m. where peace was restored; Washington Street for a 19-year-old with mental issues at 9:53 p.m.; and an accidental call from Beacon Street

Well-being checks were conducted at Duncan and Main streets at 12:58 p.m., Harbor Loop at 3:25 p.m., a back yard on Prospect Street at 7:58 p.m., and McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue at 8:46 p.m. where the person could not be located.

9:51 p.m.: Fireworks reported in the area of the Wingaersheek Hotel on Concord Street. Peace restored.

8:49 p.m.: Assault reported on Prospect Street is under investigation.

Citizens assisted at the Main Street police station at 12:42 p.m., and on Leslie O. Johnson Road at 3:30 p.m.

6:57 p.m.: Assistance given serving a probation warrant on Wauketa Road.

Burglar alarms sounded on Prentiss Road at 8:47 a.m., and at Atlantic Reefer Terminal and F.W Bryce Inc. on Pond Street at 3:39 p.m., which was a false alarm. Properties checked and secured. 

Parking complaints were investigated on Mansfield Street at 10:47 a.m., Quarry Street at 4:40 p.m., and Carrie Lane at 4:40 p.m. 

10:07 a.m.:  A disabled motor vehicle was towed from Eastern Avenue at Barn Lane.

9:31 a.m.: Fire Department given assistance on Thurston Point Road.

9:18 a.m.: Harassment reported in Flannagan Square.

8:59 a.m.: Sex offender registration under investigation.

ROCKPORT

Monday, July 20 

12:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Atlantic Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.  

11:31 and 11:32 p.m.: Two broken-down cars on the corner of Thatcher Road and Ridgewood Road and on Railroad Avenue were towed.

MANCHESTER

Monday, June 20 

11:44 p.m.: A driver on Parson Lane received a verbal warning for speeding. 

11:25 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding. 

10:19 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street. 

9:26 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for a stop sign violation and speeding.

8:27 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.

6:13 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding an alleged breaking-and-entering on Summer Street. 

6:06 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding. 

5:37 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Ocean Street was ticketed.  

3:23 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

8:12 a.m.: Lift assist on Forest Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

ESSEX

Tuesday, July 21

7:27 a.m.: Officers assisted DPW workers in removing construction signs from Eastern Avenue. 

Monday, July 20

10:37 p.m.: Report of a telephone pole on fire on Red Gate Road. The fire later caused a power outage in the area. Hamilton and Essex Fire Departments and National Grid were called to the scene and power was restored later in the night. 

9:38 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Main Street

5:20 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a criminal application on charges of operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle with revoked registration. The car was towed.

4:46 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who claimed a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.  

7:42 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Story Acres Road. 

Tags

Recommended for you