In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Saturday, July 10
7:17 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a Main Street nail salon for a report of an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller explained that his friend had just had a manicure where she was cut serval times. He explained that when he tried to tell the employee of the nail salon that it was unacceptable for her hand to be cut that many times he was surrounded by multiple employees and treated disrespectfully. Police spoke with the nail salon employee, and she believed that the man was attempting to not have to pay for any services that the woman received. She further stated that the woman was cut by accident but kept pushing blood out of the cut, preventing the blood from clotting. She added that she did not charge for the manicure that the woman received and provided police with the receipt.
Friday, July 9
7:40 p.m.: A caller from Broadway reported that someone on a boogie board was in distress in the water. The caller related that the person was carried further out due to a rip tide. It was realized that this call was for Salisbury Police, and so the call was sent to that town's dispatcher.
10:15 a.m.: A woman came to the station to report that her car was damaged overnight. She said her tires were slashed and one side of her car was keyed. She further explained that she had an ongoing issue with her neighbor and thinks that he may have done it, although she does not have any proof.
12:15 a.m.: A man walked into the police lobby requesting assistance with calling a taxi. It was learned from a previous shift that he had been reported missing through Topsfield Police the day prior. He appeared to be having mental issues and said he hadn't taken his prescribed medication. He was taken to Beverly Hospital for evaluation.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 12
3:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bayridge Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Sunday, July 11
9:01 p.m.: A person reported that bolts at the end of the Bearskin Neck jetty were removed. The harbormaster was notified.
6:01 p.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender at Cumberland Farms. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
3:33 p.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident who reported his computer was hacked and personal information was compromised.
1:19 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming at Carlson's Quarry.
12:20 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street was ticketed.
7:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Whale Cove Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Saturday, July 10
9:44 p.m.: Officer assisted a person locked out of his car on Station Square.
6:36 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a vandalized stop sign on Gott Street.
2:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Blue Gate Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:22 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
12:07 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway was tagged.
8:28 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Story Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
8:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Landmark Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, July 9
8:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Prospect Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:16 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a pothole on Granite Street.
2:58 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Pleasant Street.
11:37 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a blocked culvert on Summit Avenue.
10:38 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
9:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, July 11
11:31 p.m.: A car stuck in a ditch on Pipeline Road was towed out. It was driven away from the scene on its own power.
8:10 p.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
6:51 p.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was tagged.
3:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:26 p.m.: Lift assist on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:04 p.m.: Report of two injured bicyclists on Beach Street. Both refused medical aid.
10:14 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for an inspection sticker violation and a written warning for speeding.
1:41 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
Saturday, July 10
9:01 p.m.: Report of a broken window at a School Street home. Officers searched the area and found no signs of a break-in.
6:38 p.m.: Report of a suspicious person on Beach Street. Officers spoke with the person and gave him a ride home.
10:59 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
10:40 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute regarding tree removal on Elm Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
Friday, July 9
7:21 p.m.: A driver on Arbella Street received a written warning for speeding.
6 p.m.: Officers secured a hanging phone cable on School Street.
2:51 p.m.: The MBTA and National Grid were notified of a downed electrical pole near the train tracks on Harbor Street.
6:30 a.m.: A truck was repossessed on Pleasant Street.
ESSEX
Sunday, July 11
10:08 a.m.: Report of a sick coyote on Winthrop Street. Animal Control found the animal was actually a healthy juvenile fox. No further action was taken.
Saturday, July 10
11 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
9:45 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured goose on Western Avenue.
5 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a fallen tree on Belcher Street.
Friday, July 9
4:15 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a tree tangled in electrical wires on Centennial Grove.
9:32 a.m.: Report of a disturbance on Lakeshore Drive. No further information is available at this time.