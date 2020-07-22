In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 23
8:15 a.m.: Well-being check requested on Stanwood Street. No action required
8:13 a.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved at Cherry Hill Cemetery on Marsh Street and disposed of safely.
7:13 a.m.: Illegal dumping of trash reported at Mortillaro Lobster on Commercial Street.
7:10 a.m.: 911 call from Taylor Street. Service given.
5:35 a.m.: Burglar alarm sounds at 55 Great Republic Drive. Building checked and secured.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Main Street at 12:44 a.m. where the patient refused to ambulance service to the hospital, and Russell Avenue at 1:59 a.m.
Tuesday, July 22
Well-being checks were conducted on a 14-year-old Wheeler Street resident at 5:24 p.m.., and Harriet Street at 10:28 p.m.
9:13 p.m.: Motor vehicle stop at Gorton's Seafood Center on Rogers Street.
911 calls: Responders dispatched to Maplewood Avenue at 8:47 a.m., Maura Way at 9:11 a.m., Main Street at 12:20 p.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 1:11 p.m. where no action was needed, Atlantic Road at 1:57 p.m., Fleming Drive at 2:55 p.m., Concord Street for a large peacock at 4:20 p.m., Blackburn Center at 4:20 p.m., Wauketa Street for a hangup at 5:32 p.m., Cape Ann's Marina Resort on Essex Avenue at 7:16 pm., and Wonson Street at 9:10 p.m.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad responded to Prospect Street at 11:28 a.m., Hough Avenue at 12:55 p.m. where no action was needed and Prospect Street at 8:23 p.m. where a woman was banging on the door.
8:20 p.m.: Call for police presence on Bayfield Road.
7:35 p.m.: Odor of gas reported on Forest Street. National Grid contacted.
Disturbances reported on Atlantic Street at 2:23 p.m. which was unfounded, and Addison Street at 7:20 p.m. where peace was restored.
7:07 p.m.: Barrel reported on traffic lanes on Route 128 south. It was removed.
Restraining order: An officer was unable to serve a Perkins Street resident after attempts at 1:38 and 6:48 p.m..
6:25 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage at Tony's Variety Store on Washington Street. No injuries reported.
5:55 p.m.: A Spring Street resident reported a Fed-Ex package was stolen.
5:44 p.m.: Illegal dumping of trash reported at McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue.
Parking complaints lodged about vehicles parked on Breezy Point Road at 12:50 p.m., Bray Street at 1:03 p.m. and Hickory Street at 3:10 p.m.
12:41 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage at the 7-Eleven lot on Washington Street. No injuries reported.
12:17 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported at Hesperus and Western Avenues. No action needed.
12:07 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage at City Hall on Dale Avenue. No injuries reported.
11:43 a.m.: Suspicious activity in a vehicle reported at Adams Place and Harrison Avenue.
Arrest warrants: An officer was unable to serve a Wauketa Road resident at 9:08 a.m. or a Prospect Street resident at 11:24 a.m.
9 a.m.: Auto reported stolen from Washington Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 22
2:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Driftwood Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Building and area checks throughout town during the morning.
Tuesday, July 21
9:10 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a group of people watching a movie on Long Beach. Officers told the group to lower the volume and also extinguished a few campfires on the beach.
12:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:25 p.m.: A resident near Long Beach reported smelling smoke from a newly installed refrigerator. The Fire Department was dispatched. It is unknown at this time if any issues were found.
10:24 a.m.: A Broadway resident reported receiving a social security scam email. No personal information was given to the scammer.
10:10 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
9:33 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute regarding property lines on Granite Street.
9:08 a.m.: A driver on Norwood Avenue received a verbal warning for failing to signal.
8:45 a.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 21
8:55 p.m.: Alden Terry, 18, of 10 Loading Place Road, Manchester, was arrested on School Street on charges of operating under the influence after being pulled over for a stop sign violation. He was transported to Salem District Court the following morning for arrangement.
8:30 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a critical failure at the Old Essex Pump Station on Central Street.
Ticketed: Cars were tagged at White Beach at 3:59 p.m. and Summer Street at 7:40 p.m.
6:41 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
6:10 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
3 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:55 p.m.: Report of a man harassing a mailman on Pleasant Street. Officers searched the area and found no issues.
11:57 a.m.: A driver on Church Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
10:26 a.m.: The Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire in the garage bay at Manchester Gas and Service on Summer Street. No injuries were reported.
10:07 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a dead goose on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 22
6:37 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Martin Street and Evan's Way received a verbal warning for speeding.
Tuesday, July 21
5:01 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an aggressive dog on County Road.
1:07 p.m.: Tally's Towing was notified to remove an abandoned trailer parked behind the Essex Police Department on Martin Street.
12:56 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a mangey fox near John Wise Avenue.
10:48 a.m.: A Main Street resident reported losing a boat cover.