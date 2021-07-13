In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 12
5:20 p.m.: A tree reportedly fell through an Oakland Avenue home, causing significant damage to the home and surrounding power lines. No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage is unknown at press time time. First responders and Public Works crews were able to get the tree out from the house, and National Grid was notified to fix the power lines.
2:49 p.m.: Report filed regarding a hit-and-run with minor damage on Main Street.
2:44 p.m.: The Fire Department pumped water out of a flooded basement on Lozant Place.
2:37, 2:17 and 1:57 p.m.: Three drivers on Pleasant Street, Mt. Pleasant Street and Dock Square received written warnings for stop sign violations.
1:29 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a sinkhole on Sandy Bay Terrace.
11:17 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:16 a.m.: A person reported losing an iPad on Granite Pier.
7:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 12
10:43 p.m.: Officers dispersed a house party on Old Essex Road.
8 and 7:28 p.m.: Two drivers, on Pine Street and Moses Hill Road, each received a written warning for speeding.
4:06 p.m.: The Fire Department pumped water out of a flooded basement at a business on Union Street.
11:46 a.m.: Lift assist on Old Neck Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:49 a.m.: The Fire Department pumped water out of the Manchester Public Library's flooded basement on Union Street.
ESSEX
Monday, July 12
6:36 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
6:49 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a criminal complaint for operating an uninsured motor vehicle without a license and speeding. The car was towed.