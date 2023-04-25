In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, April 25
5:04 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted at a Calebs Lane address.
Monday, April 24
4:34 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Mt. Pleasant Street address.
4:14 p.m.: A wellness check was made at a Norwood Court address, but the person refused an ambulance transport.
2:57 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property returned at a Broadway address.
2:12 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Pleasant Street address.
9:38 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted at a Main Street address.
6:31 a.m.: A motor vehicle was reported abandoned at Station Square. The vehicle was towed.
Sunday, April 23
5:53 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Story Street address.
10:34 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Bearskin Neck, a verbal warning was issued.
Saturday, April 224:12 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Jerdens Lane address.
3:30 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Broadway and Broadway Avenue, a written warning was issued for a hands-free violation.
7:58 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Hillside Road address.
Friday, April 214:15 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a South Street address.
2:46 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
12:36 p.m.: A report was made about alleged larceny/forgery/fraud.
9:57 a.m.: A police wellness check was conducted at a Main Street address.
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 25
6:34 a.m.: A driver was issued a citation after a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street.
12:49 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Centennial Grove Road address.
12:24 a.m.: Rescue personnel were dispatched to a Turtleback Road address.
Monday, April 24
2:36 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a John Wise Avenue address.
Sunday, April 23
8:11 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no injuries at an Apple Street address.
5:29 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Lufkin Street, a verbal warning was issued.
4:45 p.m.: A person having difficulty breathing at an Eastern Avenue address was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at 6:22 and 6:35 a.m. The drivers were given a verbal warning and citation, respectively.
2:10 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on John Wise Avenue.
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 17
8:23 p.m.: The sound of gunshots was reported on Essex Avenue. A search of the area did not turn up a cause for the sounds.
3:57 p.m.: A past burglary was reported on East Main Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:06 p.m. on Beacon Street and at 2:51 p.m. on Maplewood Court.
11:21 a.m.: Police at the station on Main Street took a report of fraud.
8:28 a.m.: The owner of an excavation company reported that sometime over the weekend, someone came onto a Hough Avenue job site. There, he found cans of beer and Twisted Tea in some of his equipment, and a broken window on the company’s Kubota mini excavator. The contractor said his crew and he are not allowed to bring any alcohol on site and the window appeared to have been broken from the inside as the broken glass was bowed outward. The owner planned to park his equipment in the Stage Fort Park lot over the weekends so it would be more visible.
1:08 a.m.: A 32-year-old Gloucester man with no known address was arrested on charges of defacing property and disturbing the peace at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Maplewood Avenue. Police were dispatched to the store after receiving a report of a customer breaking items there. Dispatch also received a panic alarm. A customer who called police said he saw a man throw the Keno machine on the floor as well as other items before heading toward Washington Street. Police got a description and located the suspect walking down the middle of the street, yelling “a million dollars” and “Keno.” Police detained the man, who had Keno tickets sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The man continued to yell, and was arrested. He continued to complain about losing a million dollars because of an issue with his Keno ticket at the store. He continued to be agitated and disorderly during booking and in his cell, the report states. The 7-Eleven clerk told police that the man came into the store about 20 to 30 minutes before the disturbance with a woman, who eventually left and the man became agitated. The man then attempted to buy Keno tickets and requested a certain ticket. The clerk told police he became upset as he believed the clerk didn’t give him the right ticket. The clerk then gave the man a new ticket which the man had at first said was correct and then walked away toward the Keno machine. The man then appeared to realize that the ticket was not the one he wanted and he started to cause the disturbance.
Sunday, April 16
7:20 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Addison Street.
6:09 p.m.: Police took a report of gunshots heard on Stillington Drive. Police could not locate the source of the sounds.
5:46 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of harassment.
5:22 p.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Main Street.
3:50 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of firearms.
2:55 p.m.: Vandalism was reported to Captain’s Lodge Motel on Eastern Avenue.
2:46 p.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
1:49 p.m.: The Fire Department was assisted with a call from Prospect Street.
10:14 a.m.: Trespassing was reported on Prospect Street.
Saturday, April 15
10 p.m.: Police could not locate the source of a disturbance on Elm Street; police could not locate the source of an earlier disturbance on River Road at 9:41 p.m.
6:18 p.m.: Police could not locate a person or people soliciting on Wheeler’s Point Road.
5:39 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Becker Circle.
6:15 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Marina Drive.
3:12 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint in court against a 67-year-old Gloucester man whose address is listed as “homeless” for a report of open and gross lewdness on Main Street.
5:46 a.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of two counts of assault and battery on ambulance personnel and vandalizing property.
2:40 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a crash on Essex Avenue and Route 128 north.
Friday, April 14
9:35 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Leverett Street.
Harassment was reported on Spring Street at 6:51 pm. and Essex Avenue at 7:01 p.m.
6:51 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Spring Street.
5:15 p.m.: Police took a report about firearms from Stone Court.
4:41 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 north.
3:26 p.m.: Police could not locate a citizen in need of assistance at the Dun Fudgin Boat Ramp.
3:05 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a report on Prospect Street.
11:03 a.m.: An assault was reported on Leslie O. Johnson Road.
10:55 a.m.: A larceny was reported at a business on Blackburn Center.
10:36 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was found on Harbor Loop and disposed of safely.
9 a.m.: A car was repossessed on Woodward Avenue.
6:34 a.m.: A caller reported a man in a silver-colored Range Rover with Maine plates was being confrontational with a woman.
3:10 a.m.: Police took a report of a truck idling for four hours behind a house. The truck relocated to another area.