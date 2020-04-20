In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, April 19
8:31 p.m: Peace was restored after police responded to a disturbance on Centennial Avenue.
6:00 p.m.: Peace was restored after police were dispatched to the 7-Eleven on Washington Street for a report of a disturbance.
12:11 p.m.: No action was required after a caller complained of noise on Arthur Street.
Saturday, April 18
11:05 p.m.: Peace was restored after police responded to a complaint of noise at Nelson's on Main Street.
6:27 a.m.: Peace was restored after police responded to a report of a disturbance on Elm Street.
Friday, April 17
6:11 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Willow Street and disposed of safely.
4:03 p.m.: Police responded to a complaint of noise on Wheeler Street.
3:47 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Highland Street.
2:32 p.m.: Animal control investigated a report of an animal on Concord Street.
12:29 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Fernald Street and disposed of safely.
8:14 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Washington and March streets.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, April 19
2:45 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Long Branch Avenue was ticketed.
2:40 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people on Cathedral Road about practicing proper social distancing.
1:12 p.m.: A Phillips Avenue resident reported finding a cat in the back yard that looked lost. The person was given the Animal Control officer's contact information.
12:44 p.m.: A person reported finding a cell phone on Mill Lane.
11:14 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
Saturday, April 18
11:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Quarry Ridge Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
6:13 a.m.: Officers notified Public Works to sand down the snowy streets around town.
Friday, April 17
10:21 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Millbrook Park.
7:46 p.m.: A delivery driver reported being bitten by a dog on Granite Street. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to police. Animal Control was notified.
2:36 p.m.: A Pooles Lane resident reported a checkbook was stolen from his or her unlocked car.
12:36 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Broadway. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
11:59 a.m.: Police were dispatched on the corner of Main Street and Wildon Heights to conduct traffic outside Cape Ann Savings Bank. According to police, a large number of people were using the bank's drive-through teller station at the time.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 20
5:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:09 p.m.: Report of a possible drunken driver on Route 128 southbound. Officers were unable to locate the driver in question.
8:27 p.m.: The DPW removed an injured animal from the roadway at the corner of Pleasant and School streets.
Saturday, April 18
8:59 p.m.: Report of a dispute between a tenant and landlord on Bell Court. Officers at the scene spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
7:34 p.m.: Report of a missing dog on the corner of Hale and Bridge streets.
Friday, April 17
4:26 p.m.: A Tanglewood Road resident reported losing a hearing aid.
ESSEX
Monday, April 20
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, April 19
6:23 p.m.: A Southern Avenue resident reported the home's mailbox had been vandalized. Officers at the scene determined the mailbox was merely falling apart on its own.
4:18 p.m.: A person reported a group of people were not social distancing outside the new ice cream stand on Main Street. The caller said they would protest the stand if police did not intervene. Officers found the customers were practicing social distancing measures as the stand's owners coned off spaces in line six feet apart.
3:05 p.m.: Report of heavy traffic on Route 133 due to customers getting take-out at Woodman's. The owners told officers they were planning to revamp their take-out order policies. Another call came in an hour later regarding groups of people not social distancing in the restaurant''s parking lot. Officers and the owners advised everyone in the lot to stay in their cars while they wait for their food.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.