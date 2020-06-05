In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, June 5
9:36 a.m.: A caller reported that someone tried to open an unemployment claim in his name. The caller informed police that he had already contacted unemployment and was working with the agency.
2:11 a.m.: A caller in the vicinity of Cherry Street reported that two people on mopeds were driving up and down the street looking into people's yards.
12:08 a.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered at the 7-Eleven on 48 Maplewood Ave. and disposed of safely.
Thursday, June 4
9:52 p.m.: Callers from both Nally Avenue and Gee Avenue reported fireworks going off near or on the Mill River. Police were unable to locate.
8:05 p.m.: A caller from Route 128 North reported two individuals walking in the roadway along Route 128 North. A cruiser was dispatched but did not find the two.
6:34 p.m.: A caller at the intersection of Washington Street and Young Avenue reported that while words were exchanged during a parking incident, a man stated "Have you ever seen a gun?" The man then left in a "gray" Honda traveling toward Route 128.
6:05 p.m.: A woman from Fernald Street reported that she had moved out of her Washington Street address, but left her Xfinity modem/router. When she tried to get it back, the former roommate would not give it back. She explained that Xfinity is requesting a police report before they cut off the modem's internet service.
Scams: Three people walked in to the station between 5 and 5:30 p.m. to report their social security numbers were being used to fraudulently receive unemployment assistance.
3:25 p.m.: A caller from the vicinity of Jim's Bagel Shop on 26 Railroad Ave. reported that two men were trying to fight him.
2:25 p.m.: A caller from Patriots Circle reported a bully in the neighborhood was threatening her daughter.
1:45 p.m.: A caller reported that someone has fraudulently opened an unemployment claim under his name.
1:39 p.m.: A hypodermic was recovered after being reported to be seen in Burnhams Field on Burnham Street.
10:31 a.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered after being reported to be near lobster traps past the playground on the side of the sidewalk on East Main Street.
10:04 a.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered on Cleveland Place
9:42 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Salt Island Road.
6:43 a.m.: A person came into the police station to report that someone was using his identification to collect unemployment benefits. The person opened a claim on May 22. The person reported that a letter of the unemployment benefits would collect was sent to an apartment on Raymond Street.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 4
4:58 p.m.: Officers supplied an elderly Granite Street resident with a face mask.
3:31 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of dog walkers on Old Garden Beach. Due to the pandemic, dogs are not allowed on Old Garden Beach for the time being.
3:10 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a barking dog complaint on Seaview Street.
9:51 a.m.: Report of a landlord-tenant dispute on Main Street. Officers on site spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 6
8:31 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Forest Street.
6:37 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person fishing on private property on Masconomo Street.
6:01 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a grease fire inside an oven at a Smith Lane residence. No injuries were reported.
5:44 p.m.: The harbormaster towed a beached boat off Black Beach.
5:07 p.m.: Report of a stolen package on Allen Avenue.
4:36 p.m.: Report of fraud regarding a cable account on Central Street.
2:26 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people drinking and congregating on Gray Beach.
7:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:53 a.m.: Report of a single vehicle accident on Route 128 northbound. According to Manchester Police, the driver reportedly hit a deer. The driver reported no injuries. State Police are handling the matter.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 4
10:31 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
8:53 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew thirregistration online before the officer dismissed them.
5:45 p.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Riverview Hill Road. Officers advised both parties to resolve the issue through land court.
4:24 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a water outage at a Lufkin Point Road residence.
1:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:47 p.m.: Officers assisted a Pond Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.