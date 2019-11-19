In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 18
2:55 a.m.: Officers responded to the Niles Beach parking area on a noise complaint involving loud individuals in a parked vehicle. The individuals were instructed to move along.
Sunday, Nov. 17
12:32 a.m.: Andrew Richard Curcuru, 27, of 25 Wheeler St. in Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and marked-lane violations following a crash on Main Street in which police said two parked vehicles were sideswiped. Following his booking, Curcuru was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital after officers administered Narcan because they believed he was overdosing in his cell. Police said Curcuru later admitted to an officer that he snorted fentanyl he had hidden in his sock.
3:59 p.m.: Desk officer filed a missing person report after a Summer Street resident reported her juvenile daughter moved to another unknown address.
Saturday, Nov. 16
4:44 p.m.: A manager at the Starbucks coffee shop at Gloucester Crossing said an adolescent, who was in the store with a group of youngsters, stole some sandwiches off a counter. Officer searched the area, but could not locate any of the group.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 19
1:20 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Monday, Nov. 18
9:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Twin Light Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:43 a.m.: A DPW employee reported accidentally pulling down cable wires on Drumlin Road. Comcast was notified.
7:19 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a written warning for speeding and having an expired inspection sticker.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Nov. 18
9:50 p.m.: Lost or found property reported on Story Street. Report filed.
7:50 p.m.: Driver of a vehicle disabled on Andrews Street given assistance.
Assistance given on Martin Street to a citizen at 4:16 p.m. and to another agency at 7:06 p.m., and on Central Street to another agency at 7:10 p.m.
11:14 a.m.: Motor vehicle accident with no injury reported on Main Street.
10:19 a.m.: Person transported from Western Avenue.
10:12 a.m.: Traffic stop for unspecified violation made on Western Avenue. Driver given verbal warning.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 18
4:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Forest Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4 p.m.: Tally's towed a disabled car from the Exit 15 ramp of Route 128 southbound.
2:40 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
2:22 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
12:03 and 1:59 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received warnings for speeding, one verbal and one written.
