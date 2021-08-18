In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 17
2:17 p.m.: A woman from Western Avenue reported that she locked her dog in her car and is requesting help to get him out. Animal control and Tally's were notified but before they could arrive on the scene the Police Department was notified that the woman broke her own car window and the dog is OK.
9:15 a.m.: An unknown caller reported that a dog was being walked by a person on Niles Beach at 7 Eastern Point Blvd.and was being annoying.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 17
10:03 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for operating without the car's taillights on.
Medical emergencies on Spring Lane at 8:33 a.m., Bearskin Neck at 12:54 p.m., Eden Road at 5:04 p.m., High Street at 5:46 p.m. and Lamb Heights at 9:38 p.m. A person was transported from each location by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:28 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming at Carlson's Quarry.
Lift assists on Sandy Bay Terrace at 10:41 a.m. and Broadway at 2:10 p.m..
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 17
8:40 p.m.: A driver on Arbella Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:06 p.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
2:10 p.m.: A person on Lincoln Avenue reported receiving a fraudulent check.
11:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Route 128 northbound. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 17
8:54 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for a juvenile operator license violation.
10:14 and 6:48 a.m.: Two drivers on Conomo Point Road and Western Avenue received a citation and verbal warning, respectively, for speeding.
Monday, Aug. 16
6:34 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding. Officers confiscated a fake ID card from the driver.
5:53 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding and a hands-free driving violation.
10:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.