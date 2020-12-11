In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 10
7:02 p.m.: A caller said a red bike, an "older 50s bike with a Magnolia sticker on it," was stolen from the MBTA Station on Railroad Avenue.
2 p.m.: A caller informed police that her replacement credit card was stolen and fraudulent purchases were made with it totaling $6,000. She explained that she had requested a replacement credit card months ago that she never received and someone else gained possession of the card and began to make purchases at many locations across the North Shore including Market Basket, Marshalls, Dollar General, and Shaws. The purchases made in Gloucester totaled $1,611. The Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing has video footage of the card being used on Sept. 19, but the person involved was wearing a mask due to COVID-19 which made identification difficult.
1:27 p.m.: A caller from Granite Street reported that someone tried to use her social security number in November to receive benefits.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
6:01 p.m.: A UPS truck and car were reported to be exchanging items in a driveway at 12 Links Rood. Police confirmed that the there are no issues and the UPS worker is just passing off packages.
4:02 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 50 Willowood Road. for a report of stolen mail. Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said that the state Registry of Motor Vehicles mailed her new license plates on Nov. 13 and they never arrived to her address.
2:17 p.m.: Kurt A Jaksland, 41, of 6 Prospect St. Apt. 1A, was arrested at the Shaw's Market on Railroad Avenue after it was found that he had four active warrants. The arrest was made after an officer was dispatched to Shaw's Supermarket on Railroad Avenue for a report of a possible drug activity.
12:58 p.m.: Police were dispatched to PMS Manufacturing at 10 Sadler St. Extension for a report of an attempted larceny of a bicycle. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with employees who showed video footage of the incident which occurred around 11:57 a.m. In the video, a man enters the property and walks over to the bicycle, which is resting up against the front of the building. He then appears to attempt to grab it before being startled by an employee. He then eventually walks off after talking to the employee. Police were unable to find anyone matching the person in the video.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Dec. 11
12:25 a.m.: LifeLine Alert activation. An ambulance crew gave the resident a lift assist. No transport to the hospital was required.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Dec. 10
8:20 p.m.: Motor vehicle said to be illegally parked on Long Branch Avenue. No action require
4:51 p.m.: Public Works crew reports it would doing work during the evening on Broadway.
4:36 p.m.: A Thatcher Road resident reported hearing gunshots behind the house. No sign of a shooter was found.
3:35 p.m.: A USB flash drive found at a School Street church was turned in to police.
3:16 p.m.: A Norwood Avenue resident reported an false unemployment claim was filed in his or her name.
10:26 a.m.: Wellness checks made on residents around town.
Mini beat walks conducted on Jerden's Lane at 7:09 and 8:34 a.m. and 2:01 p.m.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Dec. 10
9:33 p.m.: A 911 call placed from The Plains was confirmed to have been made accidentally.
9:24 p.m.: Traffic enforcement on School Street. No violations.
6:49 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm activation on Norwood Avenue. A resident accidentally set it off when changing the alarm batteries.
6:43 p.m.: A black Dumpster was reported to be too far into the roadway on Proctor Street and creating a hazard for drivers. There was enough room to pass by.
4:20 p.m.: Well-being check made on individual on Central Street. The person was taken home.
4:10 p.m.: Driver on Pine Street given a verbal warning for speeding during a traffic stop that was part of a traffic enforcement effort that started at 4:10 p.m.
10:11 a.m.: Unwanted guest on Forest Street asked to leave.
8:55 a.m.: 911 call from Old Essex Road. Caller could not be located.
7:13 a.m.: Fire investigation on Walker Road. A transformer possibly blew, and National Grid notified.
2:19 a.m.: Traffic enforcement on Pine Street near Pleasant Grove Cemetery. No violations.
ESSEX
Friday, Dec. 11
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Thursday, Dec. 10
911 hangups: Officers spoke with callers from Island Road at 8:34 a.m. and Western Avenue 12:38 p.m.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.