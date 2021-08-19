In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 18
8:23 p.m.: A man came into the station to report that he was assaulted by his neighbor. He explained that his neighbor was building a chicken coop on his property and after an ongoing dispute the man agreed to take it down. While the neighbor was taking down the coop, he reportedly attempted to strike the man in the face with a tape measure.
3:31 p.m.: A resident of of the 500-block Washington Street reported that someone threw a salad at her while she was spreading mulch and also that her "slow down" sign was taken from the roadside.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 19
4:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Greystone Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital n Gloucester.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
10:40 p.m.: A driver on Bearskin Neck received a written warning for failing to stop.
7:25 p.m.: A resident of Sandy Bay Terrace reported water was flowing out of the home's ceiling. The building's maintenance staff was contacted.
6:43 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
6:30 p.m.: Officers spoke with a driver for an insurance company about the blinking lights on his or her car.
6:06 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
4:59 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was towed.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 18
8:47 p.m.: Report filed regarding a person allegedly video-recording a Vine Street home.
8:09 p.m.: A Manchester ambulance provided mutual aid on a medical call in Gloucester.
4:40 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children from the Long Beach pier.
12:55 a.m.: Lift assist on Beach Street.
12:43 p.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:21 a.m.: Report of a light tower trailer stolen from Central Street.
11:06 a.m.: A pair of keys found on Lincoln Street were submitted into police custody.
9:46 a.m.: Animal Control removed a bat from a Dexter Lane home.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 18
10:08 p.m.: Report that a door at a building on Centennial Grove was allegedly pried open. Officers managed to re-secure the door.
9:54 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
6:18 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:44 p.m.: A driver on Island Road received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
1:57 p.m.: An Amazon truck reportedly had a minor accident on Western Avenue. Firefighters cleaned up a small oil spill caused by the accident. The Amazon worker notified his employer and the truck was towed from the scene.
1:14 p.m.: Officers assisted Comcast workers disconnecting a cable wire on Main Street.