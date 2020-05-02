In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 1
12:32 a.m.: An area search at the Heights at Cape Ann failed to find a runaway reported to be there.
12:28 a.m.: A person was transported to the hospital after a caller reported a disturbance at Derby Court.
Thursday, April 30
5:48 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Salt Marsh Lane for a report of a disturbance
5:42 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a caller reported a disturbance on Railroad Avenue.
2:37 p.m.: A Cross Street woman reported that a package has been stolen. She called back to confirm it had been delivered.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 30
3:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Have Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
10:29 a.m.: A gold angel pin someone lost was submitted into police custody.
9 a.m.: Rockport Fire Department delivered children's face masks around town.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 30
7:25 p.m.: National Grid was notified of wires down on Andrews Street.
7 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
2:36 p.m.: A driver reportedly struck a parked car on John Wise Avenue and fled the scene. No injuries were reported. The driver was later located in Gloucester. Officers plan on issuing the driver a summons for operating with a suspended license, negligent operation, leaving the scene of property damage and a marked lanes violation.