GLOUCESTER

Friday, May 1

12:32 a.m.: An area search at the Heights at Cape Ann failed to find a runaway reported to be there. 

12:28 a.m.: A person was transported to the hospital after a caller reported a disturbance at Derby Court. 

Thursday, April 30

5:48 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Salt Marsh Lane for a report of a disturbance 

5:42 p.m.: A group was dispersed after a caller reported a disturbance on Railroad Avenue. 

2:37 p.m.: A Cross Street woman reported that a package has been stolen. She called back to confirm it had been delivered. 

ROCKPORT

Thursday, April 30

3:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Have Avenue. The person refused ambulance services. 

10:29 a.m.: A gold angel pin someone lost was submitted into police custody. 

9 a.m.: Rockport Fire Department delivered children's face masks around town. 

ESSEX

Thursday, April 30 

7:25 p.m.: National Grid was notified of wires down on Andrews Street.

7 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue. 

2:36 p.m.: A driver reportedly struck a parked car on John Wise Avenue and fled the scene. No injuries were reported. The driver was later located in Gloucester. Officers plan on issuing the driver a summons for operating with a suspended license, negligent operation, leaving the scene of property damage and a marked lanes violation.  

