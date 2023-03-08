In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 7
6:23 p.m.: A medical emergency transport was conducted at a Station Street address.
11:14 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a violation was issued.
10:55 a.m.: After an alarm was reported, firefighters were dispatched to an Old Harbor Road address.
9:24 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was performed from a Main Street address
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 7
9:28 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a verbal warning was issued to a driver for not having headlights turned on.
8:34 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a motorist was issued a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
5:30 p.m.: A report was made from a Summer Street address about a burning smell, possibly burned food. Firefighters investigated.
1:52 p.m.: A report was received from an address on Central Street about a flower purchase fraud. This report was referred to the Westford Police Department.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 8
6:10 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
Tuesday, March 7
10:03 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.
4:57 p.m.: After a report a person had suffered a “trauma with injury,” a medical emergency transport was conducted.
2:48 p.m.: After a report a person was having difficulty breathing at a Gregory Island Road address, a medical emergency transport was conducted.
9:11 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Western Avenue address.
12:35 a.m.: A report was received about suspicious activity at a Lebaron Road address.
Monday, March 6
9:24 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a motorist was issued a citation.
6:46 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a motorist was issued a verbal warning.
5:49 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue, a motorist was issued a citation.
2:33 p.m.: After a report of a fall, an ambulance transport was conducted from an Eastern Avenue address.
9:18 a.m.: After firefighters responded to a Main Street address, a person refused a medical emergency transport.