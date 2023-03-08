In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, March 7

6:23 p.m.: A medical emergency transport was conducted at a Station Street address.

11:14 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a violation was issued.

10:55 a.m.: After an alarm was reported, firefighters were dispatched to an Old Harbor Road address.

9:24 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was performed from a Main Street address

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, March 7

9:28 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a verbal warning was issued to a driver for not having headlights turned on.

8:34 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on the northbound lanes of Route 128, a motorist was issued a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.

5:30 p.m.: A report was made from a Summer Street address about a burning smell, possibly burned food. Firefighters investigated.

1:52 p.m.: A report was received from an address on Central Street about a flower purchase fraud. This report was referred to the Westford Police Department.

ESSEX

Wednesday, March 8

6:10 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on John Wise Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.

Tuesday, March 7

10:03 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a verbal warning was issued.

4:57 p.m.: After a report a person had suffered a “trauma with injury,” a medical emergency transport was conducted.

2:48 p.m.: After a report a person was having difficulty breathing at a Gregory Island Road address, a medical emergency transport was conducted.

9:11 a.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Western Avenue address.

12:35 a.m.: A report was received about suspicious activity at a Lebaron Road address.

Monday, March 6

9:24 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a motorist was issued a citation.

6:46 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a motorist was issued a verbal warning.

5:49 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue, a motorist was issued a citation.

2:33 p.m.: After a report of a fall, an ambulance transport was conducted from an Eastern Avenue address.

9:18 a.m.: After firefighters responded to a Main Street address, a person refused a medical emergency transport.

