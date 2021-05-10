In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 9
2:35 p.m.: Security from Addison Gilbert Hospital requested assistance with a patient who ran out of the hospital toward Washington Street. Police made contact with the patient and she agreed to return to the hospital.
11:43 a.m.: A caller from Cleveland Street reported that a man in a white shirt was walking on the railroad tracks toward Maplewood Avenue with a Rottweiler that had blood on him and was leaving a trail behind. The man said the dog injured itself while walking a trail in the woods and was planning to bring the dog to the vet.
10:30 a.m.: Christian Anthony Militello, 48, of 86 Witham St. was arrested on a charge of distributing Adderall, a prescription drug combining dextroamphetamine and amphetamine and used primarily to treat ADHD or narcolepsy.
Saturday, May 8
9:56 p.m.: A caller from 37 Harbor Loop reported that a woman was refusing to get off of his boat, the Golden Omelet. After an officer spoke with the woman, she got off the boat and drove away.
Hypodermic needles: Police were called to Ledgemont Avenue at 8:51 a.m. when seven needles were picked up. At 9:32 a.m, another caller reported that there were more needle, and police collected one and a bottle of aspirin. A third caller at 10:39 a.m. reported more hypodermic needles. An officer quipped that "third time's the charm." All were retrieved and disposed of safely.
Friday, May 7
5:06 p.m.: Jakob Ryder Lafata, 20, of 41 Warner Street was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a person over 60 years of age, disorderly conduct, and possession of ammunition while unlicensed.
Police were en route to investigate a report of a disturbance in the street on Willow Street when the dispatcher notified them that five people were involved and that one had a gun. When police arrived, a witness pointed out the armed suspect who had the gun pointed at the officer. Another officer stopped the suspect, later identified as Lafata, who was bleeding from his mouth. After being handcuffed, police say Lafata admitted to having a gun that his uncle had given him earlier in the day and mentioned that he had removed the plastic orange tip from the end of the barrel. Inside Lafata's backpack, officers recovered a black semi-automatic firearm with a black magazine inserted.
Lafata further told police that while his stepfather, mother and himself were walking down the street from Shaw's, a 28-year-old yelled out to his stepfather and called him a "junkie." Police said Lafata seemed intoxicated.
Police were shown a video of Lafata being held back by from hitting the 28-year-old, subsequently hitting the man's father who had been holding him back.
An officer later talked to the 28-year old, who said that Lafata pulled out a black handgun from his waist band and stated "You don't want problems" and aimed it at him.
2:25 p.m.: A caller reported that there was a deer carcass on the northbound side of Route 128. The deer was located between the turnaround and Exit 53, the junction of Route 133. The carcass was moved toward the guardrail in the breakdown lane.
Thursday, May 6
2:20 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report finding a bone on Niles Beach. The bone was identified as animal, and animal control disposed of it.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, May 9
8:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:02 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
11:15 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Railroad Avenue.
10:34 a.m.: Report of a car smoking on Main Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and cleared a short time later.
7:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on King Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Saturday, May 8
7:57 p.m.: Report of a loose cow on Lanes Farm Way. The owner was notified and the cow was wrangled back to the farm.
7:27 and 1:45 p.m.: Medical emergencies on King Street and Millbrook Park. Both people refused ambulance services.
11:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on McKays Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, May 7
6:36 p.m.: Report of a missing political sign on Broadway. The matter is under investigation.
3:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:15 p.m.: A person reported losing an iPhone on South Street.
10:16 a.m.: A driver received a written warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 9
5:16 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a court summons on a charge of operating with revoked registration.
2:54 p.m.: Lift assist on Washington Street.
2:26 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street was pulled over for having expired registration. It is unclear if the driver received a citation.
11:27 a.m.: Three illegally parked cars on Summer Street were ticketed.
8:20 a.m.: Officers helped free a child who was accidentally locked inside a car on Harrington Way. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, May 8
1:45 p.m.: Officers spoke to a School Street resident who was illegally burning in the yard. The fire was put out a short time later.
8:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:06 a.m.: Mutual aid provided to a medical call in Essex.
Friday, May 7
9:29 p.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
2:28 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
8:44 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a sinkhole forming on a Bridge Street sidewalk.
7:37 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Lincoln Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
7:35 a.m.: Report of a driver spinning out on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. A crash report was filed.
ESSEX
Sunday, May 9
11:03 p.m.: Officers assisted with a police call in Manchester.
8:14 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
4:48 and 2:28 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Eastern Avenue were tagged.
1:38 p.m.: A person reported losing his wallet on Martin Street.
1:01 p.m.: Two cars illegally parked on Eastern Avenue were tagged.
Saturday, May 8
2:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on Soginese Creek Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 7
9:03 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Centennial Grove Road was tagged.
9:01 p.m.: A driver on Centennial Grove Road received a criminal application for unlicensed operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and attaching license plates. The car was towed.
8:47 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children playing basketball at Centennial Grove.
8:13 p.m.: Lift assist on Prospect Street.
6:47 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
1:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:30 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possible injured cat on Winthrop Street.