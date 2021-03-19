In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 18
9:35 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Washington Street for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were met by a man who stated that he wanted his son out of the house. The man explained that the son had walked into he bedroom where he and his wife were sleeping, asking where his $100 were. An argument ensued and the son became aggressive and started shouting. This is the second time that police have been called to this residence in the last two weeks for a similar incident. The son was advised to leave for the evening. He made a few phone calls and left without further incident. The caller and his wife were advised how to file a 209A against their son through the Gloucester District Court.
4:13 p.m.: There was a report of a disturbance outside of the Floating Lotus store on Main Street between a man and a woman. An officer confirmed that it was a verbal argument between a mother and a son.
11:32 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Seaport Vet at 100 Eastern Ave. on a report of a past disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the complaining party who stated that she had pulled into the handicap spot when out of the blue, a man approached the driver's side of her vehicle and began yelling "your under arrest" and was pointing his finger at her as if he had a gun and threatened to shoot her. At this point, he was also attempting to open the driver's door as well, but the door was locked. He then jumped back into a motor vehicle in the back seat and left the area. The officer was told that the man was suffering from a disorder and was off his medication. No gun was found on his possession.
10:21 a.m.: A hypodermic needle retrieved from the corner of Main and Pleasant streets was disposed of safely.
10:11 a.m.: Erik William Dundon, 41, of 40 Patriots Circle was arrested at Christine's Variety Store on Washington Street on outstanding warrants out of Gloucester District Court on charges of being in possession of heroin, and resisting arrest.
A detective was in the area of Washington and Marsh streets when he recognized Dundon and confirmed the outstanding warrants, Dundon entered Christine's Variety. Police outside the store noticed that Dundon was looking out at them. He appeared very nervous and was hurrying to pay at the counter. When police entered the store, Dundon turned his back and quickly walked toward the back of the store. At this point, the police said, "Erik, it's the police, you're under arrest."
Police reported Dundon resisted arrest, pulling away when officers attempted to cuff him with such force, that he pulled them out of an exit door and into the parking lot. Officers reported he continued to resist and appeared to be attempting to get into his pockets, even when brought to the ground. An officer asked another to take out his pepper spray. On hearing this, Dundon replied "OK, OK," and "I'll stop." At that point, police reported, an officer was able to handcuff Dundon , who apologized and told the officers that he had drugs in pocket and that he did not want to go to Middleton Jail. He directed an officer to his left inside jacket pocket, where they found a black plastic container with two pieces of wrapped tin foil that he said contained heroin."
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 18
8:41 p.m.: Officers assisted in jump-starting a broken-down car on Bearskin Neck.
6:39 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for having an expired inspection sticker.
5:48 a.m.: A Haven Avenue resident reported losing power. National Grid was notified.
4:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ruthern Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:13 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a missing dog on High Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 18
12:42 p.m. and 11:56 a.m.: Two drivers on Pleasant Street and Deer Hill Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 18
11:12 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished an out-of-control brush fire on Soginese Creek Road. The fire was reportedly not near any structures and no injuries were reported.