In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 1
7:13 p.m.: Police met a woman at her home on Brier Road regarding some destruction of property inside and on her property. She said she rented her home out from Aug. 26 to 29 through Airbnb. On Sunday, she found that the interior door window was broken, cigarette marks were on her furniture, blood was on her couch, and alcohol left all over the place. Some interior hardwood floors were scraped and some glass and kitchenware appear to be missing. On the outside she found a chair thrown into some bushes and that a dog owned by the renters dug up places in her yard. She did clean up some of the area, and hired a cleaning company for some of the work. She filled about 10 trash bags in the cleanup process. The woman estimates that the damage to be between $3,000 to $5,000.
3:21 p.m.: A landlord reported that someone may be staying in her Chestnut Street building without permission. The renter is currently incarcerated.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 1
11:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:25 p.m.: Report of an excavator working past 7 p.m. on Beach Street. Work was wrapping up by the time officers arrived. The officers spoke with the excavator about the town's bylaws regarding outdoor work curfews.
5:26, 5:02 and 12:22 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Castle Lane, Broadway and South Street. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:06 a.m.: A pair of Toyota car keys found on Main Street was submitted into police custody.
6:53 a.m.: Report of an ongoing neighbor dispute on Granite Street.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 1
4:23 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid on a medical call in Essex.
3:28 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a guardrail on Route 128 northbound. The driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the car was towed from the scene.
12:37 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid on a medical call in Essex.
11:51 and 11:18 a.m.: Two drivers on Crafts Court and Walker Road received a verbal warning and written warning, respectively, for speeding.
10:27 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
8:59 a.m.: Report of a three-car accident on Route 128 southbound. Two people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Cars were towed from the scene but it is unclear at this time how many. State Police was called to handle the investigation.
ESSEX
Thursday, Sept. 2
6:25 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a fallen tree on Belcher Street.
6 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Conomo Point.
5:21 a.m.: ublic Works was notified after a tree reportedly fell on a parked car on Apple Street. Verizon was also notified to fix fallen electrical wires in the area.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
4:19 and 12:43 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Wood Drive and Quarrel Hill. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.