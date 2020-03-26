In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 26
3:53 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was found at Cherry Street and disposed of safely.
Wednesday, March 25
9:53 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Friend Court.
8:22 p.m.: A robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven Store on Washington Street.
6:56 p.m.: Theft was reported on Bond Street. The window to a man's house appeared to be broken. Police arrived and made entry. No one was in the house and the owner was notified.
5:50 p.m.: A trespass was reported on Pine Street.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 26
4:48 a.m.: Officers spoke with a Curtis Street resident who was reportedly playing drums loudly in the home.
12:08 a.m.: Report of a fire in a High Street Court basement. The fire was put out before the Fire Department arrived on scene. Firefighters ventilated the house of smoke and cleared the scene an hour later.
Wednesday, March 25
5:29 p.m.: Report of two people on scooters driving erratically around town. Officers were unable to find the scooter drivers.
5:17 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
3:24 p.m.: Report of harassment on Granite Street. The caller said he or she had been involved in a two-car accident in Gloucester a week ago, and the other driver came to the house that afternoon to give the caller "a hard time," according to police. Officers advised the caller to phone if the person returned.
2:09 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog limping across Granite Street.
10:11 a.m.: Report of a brush fire on Marmion Way. The person who started the fire had permits and were following proper safety protocols. No further action was taken.
8:42 a.m.: Verizon was notified of a downed phone line on High Street.
8:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 25
3:47 p.m.: Report of a physical altercation on Boardman Avenue between someone's former and new boyfriends. Property damage was reported, but no injuries. The matter is under investigation and charges may be pending, according to police.
1:04 p.m.: Report of a verbal argument at a gas station on Summer Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
11:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:28 a.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 25
10:16 a.m.: Report of a suspicious person taking pictures of vehicles on Scotts Way. The person told officers at the scene he was taking pictures of trucks as a hobby. No further action was taken.
7:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Burnham Court. The person was transported by Essex Fire Department to Beverly Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.