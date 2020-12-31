In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 30
3:37 p.m.: An Elm Street caller reported her fence was damaged in the storm and would like for someone to come look at it.
3:30 p.m.: An abandoned car was reported on private property at 45 Lexington Ave. Upon arrival, an officer observed that the Sierra, listed as stolen, was covered in mud, parked in the lot. The drivers door was unlocked and the police were able to confirm that there were at least two long gun cases inside, a prescription pill bottle, and numerous shotgun shells in the back with hunting gear. The center console was open and there was a GE digital camera inside of it. The truck was towed by Tally's towing to the Gloucester Police Department where it was secured in the garage.
2:10 p.m.: A caller from Woburn reported that he had an incident a few days prior at the Gloucester dog park with a white dog. No other information was given and it is unknown if any bites occurred.
1:20 p.m.: Animal Control is investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday in Ravenswood Park accessed by Old Salem Road. The caller told police she was leaving the area with her dog on leash when a smaller brown dog jumped on her golden retriever Fenway. She did not get any information but did supply the license plate of the only car in the parking area. This plate did come back to an individual that has a dog matching the description. This issue occurred on private property and there are no reported injuries at this time.
12:25 p.m.: While stopped in traffic by 382 Main St., a driver was hit from behind by another car. She appeared to have sustained an injury to her neck and back and was transported by Gloucester Rescue Squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The operator of the second car told an officer the first driver slammed on her brakes, causing her to hit the car from behind. The operator of the second vehicle declined medical attention and was able to drive her car from the scene.
11:10 a.m.: Animal Control was dispatched to the area of Mill River for a call about a dolphin, which appeared injured, in the river. NOAA was called for a response. An officer helped with crowd control and police were also asked to help with human safety. Authorities arrived by boat and the animal was reported to be well.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 31
5:51 and 3:45 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Country Club Road and Curtis Street. Both refused ambulance services.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
5:39 p.m.: An Old Garden Road resident reported the neighbor's metal chimney cap was hanging off the side of the home. Officers made contact with the neighbor.
1:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:51 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of his or her car at the Transfer Station on Blue Gate Lane.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 30
5:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park.
9:39 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a water main break on Summer Street. The pipe was repaired and water service returned about five hours later.
7:22 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street. The person refused medical services.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 30
5:44 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a large brown dog on Apple Street eating roadkill. The dog had left the area by the time Animal Control arrived on scene.
12:46 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.