In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 6
Midnight: Police took a report in the lobby of a possible enticement of minors. The mother told police her 16-year-old daughter and two friends were walking from Stacy Boulevard on Washington Street near Sclafani's Bakery when an older man asked them for sexual favors. The girl's mother heard this and confronted the older man, who ceased any further actions and walked away. Police informed the woman that her daughter and friends were over the age of 16 so there is no violation of a law for enticement as the age for enticement is under 16 and consent is over 16. Police documented the incident and the woman said that she would report anything further that occurs.
Monday, July 5
9:24 p.m.: A caller reported that he was assaulted by a couple in the bar at Mile Marker 1 on Essex Avenue. The caller phoned back to say the woman spit in his face before leaving the property.
8:48 p.m.: A caller reported that a vehicle had followed him after a road rage incident on the Route 128 Extension northbound. The vehicle is now parked two spots away from the caller on Eastern Avenue and waiting for him to exit the vehicle.
Sunday, July 4
10:56 p.m.: Shane R. Normand, 26, of 45 Witham St. was arrested at the Speedway LLC on Main Street on a charge of driving drunk.
8:03 p.m.: A vendor was reportedly selling items without a city permit on Washington Street. The vendor produced a permit for selling items in Beverly. She was informed that she would need to obtain a Gloucester vendor's permit to set up and sell items on Stacy Boulevard.
8:01 p.m.: A manager at the CVS at 401 Gloucester Crossing Road reported that a woman had been at the store kiosk for more than an hour, opened a bag of chips and stated that she was homeless and could not pay for them.
4:15 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 32 Andrews St. on a report of 20 individuals harassing a woman, banging on the vehicle while her boyfriend was diving offshore, and waiting for him to come ashore. The group accused the boyfriend of stealing lobsters.
1:50 p.m.: A caller from Good Harbor Beach reported that dogs were on the beach disturbing the piping plovers. Police were unable to locate any dogs at this time.
9:59 a.m.: Graffiti reported at 189 Atlantic Road. Police spoke with the homeowner who led them across the street to the ocean side of Atlantic Road, which he informed police was private property and he believed had been tagged with graffiti. Three areas of a large rock that faces the street had been tagged.
Saturday, July 3
11:14 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Blue River Diamonds at 189B Main St.
12:06 a.m.: Fight reported at Machaca's on Rogers Street. Officers arrived to find a man being held down by numerous individuals who stated that he was out of control and attacking people. After placing the man in handcuffs for everyone's safety, police requested the rescue squad as the man was bleeding from his nose and several other areas. Police reported that he was clearly intoxicated and complaining about being attacked. Employees said the man had arrived extremely intoxicated and the bouncer denied him entry. The man then attacked the bouncer who had injured his bicep defending himself. The bouncer left to seek medical care. Police continued to speak with the man, explaining that he would be placed under arrest for disorderly conduct if he did not calm down. He immediately calmed down.
Friday, July 2
10:15 a.m.: An officer observed a court prisoner in cell 3 possibly tying an object around his neck. After standing for several minutes, the man threw his mask off and sat on the bench. At that time, the officer went downstairs to visually inspect the prisoner. Once the officer had eyes on the man, a red rope could be seen around his neck and he was gasping for air. The officer yelled upstairs to get the keys to cell 3 to unlock the door to provide aid. Once inside the cell, the officer found that the rope was extremely tight but was able to release some of the pressure on the prisoner's neck until another officer was able to use a knife to safely cut the rope. After several seconds, the prisoner was able to receive enough air to regain consciousness and then yelled at the officers. He was placed in handcuffs and rescue squad was requested. The man was brought to Addison Gilbert Hospital to ensure his safety.
10:03 a.m.: A person called the station to report that his yellow and green Schwinn bicycle, valued at $800, was stolen sometime overnight. His grandmother's unlocked vehicle was entered and loose change was taken from the cup holders.
9:45 a.m.: A caller reported that his former employer, a company on Kondelin Road, is keeping his tools and personal belongings from him. He explained that on May 29 while on a job site in North Carolina, he left the company due to differences and that his boss would not give him back his tools worth more than $1,000 and other personal belongings that were left at the Gloucester shop He also stated that he had tools and vacuum at another job site. He reported that he has tried to contact his former employer on the matter multiple times over the past months but has been ignored.
An officer then called the employer who informed police that he does not have any of the caller's tools or belongings. He further explained that the man had walked off the job site, quit and did not drive back to Gloucester in the work van they brought with them to North Carolina. The employer has been ignoring the man because he is no longer an employee and wants nothing to do with him. He added that he has not been in the van since it was brought back from North Carolina and does not know if any of the man's property is inside. When asked about the tools and the vacuum on another site, the employer stated he believes that the caller's son took them with him since he was also an employee at that location.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 5
6:16 p.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
5:30 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
3:57 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Pleasant Street was towed.
3:20 p.m.: Animal Control located a piping plover that wandered away from its reserve on Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.
2:03 p.m.: Four illegally parked cars at Long Beach were ticketed.
11:54 a.m. and 12:28 p.m.: Two cars illegally parked on T Wharf and Broadway respectively were towed.
1:21 a.m.: Officers extinguished a plastic gas can on fire on Main Street.
Sunday, July 4
Noise complaints: Between 5 and 10:30 p.m., eight noise complaints regarding fireworks were made by residents of Hale, Main, High, and Beach streets; Atlantic Avenue; Andrew's Hollow; Babcock Road and Sandy Bay Terrace.
5:09 p.m.: Report of a unknown juvenile swimming in a person's pool in Mary Helen Way. Officers assisted the juvenile back home.
12:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thurston Place. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:38 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a fallen town-owned tree on a South Street property.
7:57 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Saturday, July 3
1:32 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
10 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Story Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
8:50 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a sinkhole on Highview Road.
Friday, July 2
8:55 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Broadway. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
5:38 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning. It is unknown at this time what the warning was for.
2:43 and 12:21 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Main and Green streets. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:29, 11:12 and 10:01 a.m.: Two drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street and one driver on Gott Avenue received written warnings for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 5
11:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person refused ambulance services.
9:29 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
5:52 p.m.: A driver on Newport Park received a written warning for speeding and a crosswalk violation.
1:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Knight Road. The person refused ambulance services.
12:10 p.m. and 11:35 a.m.: Animal Control dismissed two people walking dogs on person Magnolia Beach. Dogs are not allowed on the beach.
11:33 a.m.: Officers attended a memorial service for Gloucester firefighter Gregory Marchant, who passed away Monday morning.
2:01 and 1:35 a.m.: Officers followed up on noise complaints regarding fireworks on Powder House Lane and Lincoln Street.
Sunday, July 4
9:38 p.m.: Officers assisted with dispersing a house party on Summer Street.
4:45 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
12:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person walking down the train tracks on Ashland Avenue.
10:21 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.: Animal Control dismissed three people walking dogs on Magnolia Beach.
Saturday, July 3
9:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Church Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:57 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
4:29 a.m.: Officers assisted Essex Police with a call in their town.
12:21 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a citation for speeding.
Friday, July 2
3 p.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:24 a.m.: Lift assist on Woodcrest Road.
ESSEX
Monday, July 5
5:26 p.m.: Three illegally parked cars on Conomo Point were ticketed.
1:44 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox wandering around a Story Street yard.
Sunday, July 4
9:35 and 9:05 p.m.: Officers followed up on noise complaints regarding fireworks on Lakeshore Drive and Pond Street.
4:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Cogswell Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:04 a.m.: A Western Avenue resident called to complain that the newspaper delivery person's car is "extremely loud."
Saturday, July 3
7:15 p.m.: Report of a man choking at a Main Street restaurant. The man was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pickering Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:52 a.m.: National Grid was notified to fix a broken transformer on Belcher Street.
11:15 a.m.: A person parked at Cape Ann Golf Course reported a golf ball smashed his car's back window.
Friday, July 2
7:35 and 4:52 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Chebacco Terrace and Apple Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:20 p.m.: Report of a 20-foot Mako boat taking on water off Conomo Point. The Harbormaster and Fire Department were dispatched. The boat owner reportedly decided to hire a private company to salvage the boat. No further action was taken.