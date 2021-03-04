In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Thursday. March 4

7:57 a.m.: A woman from Harrison Avenue reported that her vehicle was entered overnight and her wallet was taken. Her wallet contained various cards. 

Wednesday, March 3

9:40 p.m.: A caller from Western Avenue found a wallet he would like to turn in. The wallet had a substantial amount of money in it and was eventually returned to its owner. The owner was very grateful. 

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, March 3

1:33 p.m.: The Fire Department was called to tend to a water leak due to a frozen pipe inside a Main Street apartment building. 

7:13 and 7:40 a.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding. 

MANCHESTER

Wednesday, March 3

4:30 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.  

1:42 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a one-way violation. 

10:31 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.

9:52 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation. 

8:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

ESSEX

Wednesday, March 3

10:02 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation. 

5:27 p.m.: A Pickering Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages. 

3:17 p.m.: Two bikes and helmets on Lufkin Point Lane were reported stolen. The matter is under investigation. 

1:35 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Water Street were ticketed. 

