In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday. March 4
7:57 a.m.: A woman from Harrison Avenue reported that her vehicle was entered overnight and her wallet was taken. Her wallet contained various cards.
Wednesday, March 3
9:40 p.m.: A caller from Western Avenue found a wallet he would like to turn in. The wallet had a substantial amount of money in it and was eventually returned to its owner. The owner was very grateful.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 3
1:33 p.m.: The Fire Department was called to tend to a water leak due to a frozen pipe inside a Main Street apartment building.
7:13 and 7:40 a.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 3
4:30 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:42 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a one-way violation.
10:31 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
9:52 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
8:42 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 3
10:02 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
5:27 p.m.: A Pickering Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages.
3:17 p.m.: Two bikes and helmets on Lufkin Point Lane were reported stolen. The matter is under investigation.
1:35 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Water Street were ticketed.