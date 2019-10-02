In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 1
9:26 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a house flood on South Street.
8:39 and 8:10 p.m.: Two drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street received verbal warnings for a stop sign violation and one-way violation.
2:16 p.m.: Report of a scam call on Blueberry Lane. The scammer claimed he were from National Grid and threatened to shut off the resident's power if he didn't receive money. No personal information was given to the scammer.
11:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:39 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a downed "No Parking" sign on Dock Square.
8:51 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
8:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 1
7:07 p.m.: An 18-wheeler reportedly knocked down a cable wire on Central Street. The cable company was notified.
7:05 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for obstructing traffic.
6:37 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
5:08 p.m.: Faulty carbon monoxide alarm on Forster Road. Negative readings were found at the house.
11:42 a.m.: A driver on Arbella Street received a citation for a one-way violation.
9:31 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for stop an inspection violation and not having a front plate.
7:17 a.m.: Alarm activation on Boardman Avenue. Officers checked area and determined all was in order.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Traffic stops: Two motorists were stopped, one at Southern and Forest avenues at 6:24 a.m., the other on Main Street at 6:36 a.m. Each received a verbal warning for an unspecified violation.
Building and area checks were done throughout town between midnight and 6:19 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Moving violations: Seven drivers were stopped between 2:03 and 9:12 p.m. Three received citations and the others verbal warnings. The stops were made on Apple, Lufkin and Martin streets, Western Avenue, and County and Landing roads.
2:50 p.m.: Trespassing on Martin Street.
Building and area checks were done throughout town between 2 and 11:30 p.m.
