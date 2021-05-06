In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 5
6:25 p.m.: A caller from Madison Avenue reported that a driver who often sits in his car at the end of the street and drinks and leave empty containers on the side of the road is back. An officer spoke with the driver, who then left and went back to a girlfriend's house at Cleveland Place.
5:26 p.m.: After a short vacation, an officer returned to duty to find that a magazine including 13 rounds was missing from the officer's duty weapon. The duty weapon was secured in a locker while the officer was on vacation and last day that the officer was at work was April 26. Once aware of the missing magazine, the officer checked the whole locker and could not locate it. Also checked were all the cruisers that officer had been in except No. 1690 which is at the Ford dealership in Danvers. The officer reported that sometimes the seat belt buckle on the side of the seat hits the magazine release button and releases the magazine out of the weapon as it happened in the past while driving 1690.
As of right now, the officer does not have access to check 1690.
8:30 a.m.: A caller reported that she saw her North Kilby Street neighbor's dog was loose.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 5
9:39 p.m.: Officers assisted a pair of lost hikers out of the woods near Babson Museum on Eastern Avenue. Both hikers refused medical services.
Ambulance runs: The rescue squad transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital individuals from Atlantic Avenue at 10:12 a.m. and Squam Road at 4:54 p.m.
2:26 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
2:11 p.m.: Officers attempted to pull over a driver for speeding on Thatcher Road, but the driver crossed over the Gloucester line. Gloucester Police were notified.
12:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:22 a.m.: Report of a car side-swiping another car's side mirror on Jerden's Lane. Information was exchanged between the the two drivers.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 5
5:53 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound reportedly hit a Bobcat tractor. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital and the car was towed from the scene.
8:44 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 6
6:37 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, March 5
8:33 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for tailgating.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded and transported by ambulance to a hospital an individual having a seizure from Gregory Island Lane at 8:11 a.m., a person from Pond Street at 2:05 p.m., and a person who fell from Western Avenue at 7:34 p.m.
1:35 p.m.: Report of an injured dog that jumped out of a window at a Southern Avenue home. Animal Control was notified.
1:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Moses Lane. Services were rendered on site.
11:29 a.m.: National Grid was notified to remove a fallen tree caught in electrical wires on Pond Street.