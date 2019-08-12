 

In news taken from the logs of local police and fire departments:

ROCKPORT

 

Sunday, Aug. 11

Traffic stops: Verbal warnings given to drivers on Star Island Road at 7:27 a.m., Thatcher Road and Frank Street at 10:25 p.m., and Main Street at 11:01 p.m.

10:36 p.m.: Assistance given to a motorist whose car was disabled on Main Street.

3:20 p.m.: A person who called 911 and hung up refused ambulance services when responders arrived on Smith Road. 

10:48 a.m.: Ambulance services were refused when the rescue squad answered a call on Main Street.

1:05 a.m.: A person on Smith Road was spoken to about noise.

Saturday, Aug. 10 

Medical emergencies: Transported to a hospital were a person from Gap Head Road at 4:56 a.m. and Heritage Drive at 11:27 a.m. Ambulance services were refused by individuals on Beach Street at 9:19 p.m. and Marmion Way at 9:46 p.m.

Traffic stops: Verbal warnings were given to drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street at 6:54 a.m., Thatcher Road at 7:31 a.m., Main Street at 4:50 p.m., South Street at 5:36 p.m., 

6:39 a.m.: An activated alarm reported on Broadway. It was a false alarm.

 

Friday, Aug. 9

9:46 p.m.: A driver received a written warning after a motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.

7:20 p.m.: The rescue squad transported to a hospital a person from Sandy Bay Terrace.

5:03 p.m.: Service was given to a driver locked out of his or her car on Broadway.

Traffic stops: Between 7:21 a.m. and 12:04 p.m., police pulled over a dozen motorists. Six drivers received verbal warnings for infractions while the others were issued a written warning or citation.

 

MANCHESTER

Sunday, Aug. 11

10:45 p.m.: A complaint lodged about noise on Beach Street. Officers founda large party having a fire on the beach, which was extinguished. 

Traffic stops: Verbal warnings were given for for speeding on Moses Hill Road at 11:33 a.m.; driving with defective equipment, an inspection violation and speeding on School Street at 9:16 p.m.; a marked lanes violation on Route 128 southbound at 10:10 p.m.; and driving without lights on School Street at 10:33 p.m.

 

5:32 p.m.: A caller complained about a car parked on and blocking Brook Street. The driver moved it when asked by police. 

5:23 p.m.: A complaint was lodged about a dog barking on Colburn Road. The responding officer heard no barking. Animal control notified to follow up.

3:06 p.m.: One ticket issued on Masconomo Street and three drivers asked to leave.

1:07 p.m.: A filled-out check was found on Beach Street and turned into the station.

12:54 p.m.: Police investigated a sickly looking wild animal reported on Blynman Circle.

10:47 a.m.: A commercial alarm activated on Lincoln Street. It was sprinkler system issue. Firefighters had been at the location at 6:51 and 8:57 a.m. also.

7:37 a.m.: A loose dog was reported to roaming in the area of Norwood and Vine Street. 

7:25 a.m.: A caller complained about a dog barking on Bridge Street.

Saturday, Aug. 10

11:27 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to School Street for a man who had fallen down the stairs. He refused transport to the hospital.

10:58 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Boardman Avenue for a man complaining of chest pains. He was taken to the hospital.

10:13 p.m.: A 911 caller reported an erratic driver in Gloucester. The call was transferred to Gloucester Police.

9 p.m.: An alarm activated on Beach Street. It was set off by a faulty detector.

7:09 p.m.: A person came into the station to speak to an officer about a suspicious person.

6:53 p.m.: A resident of Powder Hill Lane reported a possible theft from the home while away. 

5:57 p.m.: A fire alarm activated on Harbor Street. It was accidentally set off by smoke from cooking.

5:15 p.m.: Police restored the peace between Pine Street neighbors involved in a dispute.

4:38 p.m.: A deceased water fowl was reported in the Summer Street roadway. The carcass was disposed of in a wooded area.

 

4:16 p.m.: Fire alarm activated at a Raymond Street home. Police found no alarm sounding but all in order.

 

3:29 p.m.: Verbal warning for a crosswalk violation given to a driver on Union Street.

 

3:21 p.m.: Verbal warning for defective equipment given to a driver on Summer Street.

 

 

1:32 p.m.: A 911 caller said the call was an accidental "pocket dial."

 

1:17 p.m.: Assistance given in moving along a vehicle disabled on the southbound side Route 128. 

 

12:37 p.m.: Assistance given to a driver of a vehicle disabled on the Route 128 northbound ramp at Pine Street. 

 

11:33 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to School Street for a person feeling dizzy. The person refused transport to a hospital.

 

11:05 a.m.: Traffic enforcement conducted on Crooked Lane. No violations found.

Traffic stops: A citation was issued for improper passing on Bridge Street at 10:53 a.m. Two motorists traveling north on Route 128 each received a verbal warning for speeding at 1:23 and 1:56 a.m., respectively. 

8:59 a.m.: A front door alarm activated at a Mill Street home. It was accidentally set off by a contractor.

 

 

