In news taken from the logs of local police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Aug. 11
Traffic stops: Verbal warnings given to drivers on Star Island Road at 7:27 a.m., Thatcher Road and Frank Street at 10:25 p.m., and Main Street at 11:01 p.m.
10:36 p.m.: Assistance given to a motorist whose car was disabled on Main Street.
3:20 p.m.: A person who called 911 and hung up refused ambulance services when responders arrived on Smith Road.
10:48 a.m.: Ambulance services were refused when the rescue squad answered a call on Main Street.
1:05 a.m.: A person on Smith Road was spoken to about noise.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Medical emergencies: Transported to a hospital were a person from Gap Head Road at 4:56 a.m. and Heritage Drive at 11:27 a.m. Ambulance services were refused by individuals on Beach Street at 9:19 p.m. and Marmion Way at 9:46 p.m.
Traffic stops: Verbal warnings were given to drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street at 6:54 a.m., Thatcher Road at 7:31 a.m., Main Street at 4:50 p.m., South Street at 5:36 p.m.,
6:39 a.m.: An activated alarm reported on Broadway. It was a false alarm.
Friday, Aug. 9
9:46 p.m.: A driver received a written warning after a motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street.
7:20 p.m.: The rescue squad transported to a hospital a person from Sandy Bay Terrace.
5:03 p.m.: Service was given to a driver locked out of his or her car on Broadway.
Traffic stops: Between 7:21 a.m. and 12:04 p.m., police pulled over a dozen motorists. Six drivers received verbal warnings for infractions while the others were issued a written warning or citation.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 11
10:45 p.m.: A complaint lodged about noise on Beach Street. Officers founda large party having a fire on the beach, which was extinguished.
Traffic stops: Verbal warnings were given for for speeding on Moses Hill Road at 11:33 a.m.; driving with defective equipment, an inspection violation and speeding on School Street at 9:16 p.m.; a marked lanes violation on Route 128 southbound at 10:10 p.m.; and driving without lights on School Street at 10:33 p.m.
5:32 p.m.: A caller complained about a car parked on and blocking Brook Street. The driver moved it when asked by police.
5:23 p.m.: A complaint was lodged about a dog barking on Colburn Road. The responding officer heard no barking. Animal control notified to follow up.
3:06 p.m.: One ticket issued on Masconomo Street and three drivers asked to leave.
1:07 p.m.: A filled-out check was found on Beach Street and turned into the station.
12:54 p.m.: Police investigated a sickly looking wild animal reported on Blynman Circle.
10:47 a.m.: A commercial alarm activated on Lincoln Street. It was sprinkler system issue. Firefighters had been at the location at 6:51 and 8:57 a.m. also.
7:37 a.m.: A loose dog was reported to roaming in the area of Norwood and Vine Street.
7:25 a.m.: A caller complained about a dog barking on Bridge Street.
Saturday, Aug. 10
11:27 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to School Street for a man who had fallen down the stairs. He refused transport to the hospital.
10:58 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Boardman Avenue for a man complaining of chest pains. He was taken to the hospital.
10:13 p.m.: A 911 caller reported an erratic driver in Gloucester. The call was transferred to Gloucester Police.
9 p.m.: An alarm activated on Beach Street. It was set off by a faulty detector.
7:09 p.m.: A person came into the station to speak to an officer about a suspicious person.
6:53 p.m.: A resident of Powder Hill Lane reported a possible theft from the home while away.
5:57 p.m.: A fire alarm activated on Harbor Street. It was accidentally set off by smoke from cooking.
5:15 p.m.: Police restored the peace between Pine Street neighbors involved in a dispute.
4:38 p.m.: A deceased water fowl was reported in the Summer Street roadway. The carcass was disposed of in a wooded area.
4:16 p.m.: Fire alarm activated at a Raymond Street home. Police found no alarm sounding but all in order.
3:29 p.m.: Verbal warning for a crosswalk violation given to a driver on Union Street.
3:21 p.m.: Verbal warning for defective equipment given to a driver on Summer Street.
1:32 p.m.: A 911 caller said the call was an accidental "pocket dial."
1:17 p.m.: Assistance given in moving along a vehicle disabled on the southbound side Route 128.
12:37 p.m.: Assistance given to a driver of a vehicle disabled on the Route 128 northbound ramp at Pine Street.
11:33 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to School Street for a person feeling dizzy. The person refused transport to a hospital.
11:05 a.m.: Traffic enforcement conducted on Crooked Lane. No violations found.
Traffic stops: A citation was issued for improper passing on Bridge Street at 10:53 a.m. Two motorists traveling north on Route 128 each received a verbal warning for speeding at 1:23 and 1:56 a.m., respectively.
8:59 a.m.: A front door alarm activated at a Mill Street home. It was accidentally set off by a contractor.
