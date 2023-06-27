In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, June 18
8:32 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Veterans Way.
7:35 p.m.: A 44-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery after a reported disturbance on Franklin Square.
6 p.m.: A hypodermic needled was retrieved from Parker Street and disposed of safely.
5:47 p.m.: A person came into the Main Street station to file a missing persons report.
5:23 p.m.: The driver of a 2015 Nissan was taken to the hospital for possible injuries suffered in a two-car crashat the lights on Eastern Avenue and the Route 128 Extension. State police handled the crash. Both vehicles had to be towed.
12:12 a.m.: A crash with injuries was reported on Grant Circle.
Saturday, June 17
12:54 p.m.: A crash with property damage was reported on Blackburn Circle.
Friday, June 16
12:45 p.m.: Police were called to assist firefighters with getting into an upstairs apartment on Commonwealth Avenue due to water leaking from a kitchen sink into the apartment below. A firefighter eventually gained access through an open window in front of the house. Police and fire officials spoke with the residents of the upstairs apartment and checked to see if there was any additional water leaking from the back bathroom.
4:19 p.m.: An electric skateboard was run over on Warner and Burnham streets. The rider told police a driver stopped, told him he did not have any money, that he was going to work, then left the area. The scooter rider took a photo of the car and said it did not have any damage to it.
5:53 p.m.: A minor crash was called in by a cruiser on Western and Essex avenues.
10:13 p.m.: A driver received minor injuries in a crash on Western and Hesperus avenues. The driver reported losing control on a sharp curve on Hesperus Avenue near Mussel Point and struck a tree off the roadway. The driver examined by paramedics but refused any other assistance. The car was heavily damaged and had to be towed.
Thursday, June 15
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Route 128 south at 4:37 p.m. and Trask Street at 11:10 p.m.
8:37 p.m.: A search for a missing person on Essex Avenue did not turn up anyone.
8:26 p.m.: Police took a report of a missing person at the station.
11:46 a.m.: A past attempted break-in was reported at King’s Roast Beef at 218 Main St. An employee arriving to work noticed broken glass on the ground below the side door, with glass shattered right through the door handle. She believed someone tried to break into the restaurant sometime between June 14 to 15, but was unsuccessful. Security camera footage from the business across the street did not turn up any suspicious activity.
10:31 a.m.: On Mason Street, a 45-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
8:46 a.m.: A woman was said to be using drugs outside Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue. Police caught up with the 58-year-old woman on the stairs, who appeared to be trying to hide some things. The report states she at first denied using drugs, then admitted that she was hiding cocaine in a small green jar that was in a Vaseline bottle on the stairs. Police found the jar and a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine. Police filed a criminal complaint against the woman charging her with possession of a Class B substance, a subsequent offense.
Wednesday, June 14
11:35 p.m.: A missing person was reported from Sadler Street.
Crashes with property damage reported at Blackburn Center at 12:21 p.m., Flannagan Square at 2:02 p.m., Smith Street at 5:56 p.m., at Pleasant and Shepherd streets at 8:49 p.m., and on Andrews Court at 9:51 p.m.
3:56 p.m.: A four-car crash with injuries was reported at the lights on Eastern Avenue.
1:50 p.m.: A woman reported a computer scam that started on Monday, June 12, when her computer was disabled. The next day, a report states, she got a call from an unknown number stating the computer could be fixed for $349.99. The resident sent a check through her bank, but then received a call saying she had sent too much money and would be refunded $150. The caller then said she had been sent $1,500 by mistake and that she should send back the difference. The caller instructed her to buy Target gift cards, which she was unsuccessful in doing. Her bank was able to stop the $349.99 check from being processed. She also brought her computer to a technician to have it scrubbed and to have anti-virus software installed.
1:43 p.m.: Drug activity was reported on Prospect Street.
10:14 a.m.: A report of fraud was under investigation. A person told police that the day before, she was contacted about spyware stealing her information with a prompt that froze her computer. The resident called the number on the screen and a person told her a savings bank accounts at a bank in Maine was compromised and she should go to the nearest bank and withdraw $14,000, which she did at a Rockport bank. The person on the phone requested she withdraw an additional $11,000 from another bank and await further instructions, and she did so from a bank in Gloucester, police said. She then met up with a man and gave him $25,000 by placing it in a black backpack. Police noted the number utilized to set up the meeting continues to contact the resident requesting more money. The calling number appears to be coming from Utah. The resident was advised against having additional contact with these individuals and to refrain from giving them any money.
10:07 a.m.: A 34-year-old Gloucester woman was arrested at the Commuter Rail Station on Railroad Avenue on charges of possession of a Class A drug, resisting arrest, and a straight arrest warrant. According to the the report, an officer spotted the woman in front of Shaw’s on Railroad Avenue and knew there was active warrant for her arrest. The officer caught up with her at the station where a train was boarding passengers. The officer attempted to grab her arm to detain her to confirm her identity, but she pulled away and ran onto the platform. MBTA personnel held the train and a detective and an officer checked the train. The woman ran down the train and got off in the front. Police found she had left her luggage on the train. Police eventually caught up with her on Maplewood Avenue and tried to detain her, but the report states she continued to pull away. She was able to free one of her hands from the handcuffs, which police readjusted. In her luggage, police found medical paperwork confirming her identity for the arrest warrant. During a search of her luggage, police found a clear twist baggie of white residue and burnt tin foil inside. After booking, she was taken to the hospital by the Gloucester Fire Department.
8:53 a.m.: Trash dumping on Whistlestop Way was reported at the station.
Tuesday, June 13
Crashes with property damage only reported at 11:02 on Prospect Street; and at 11:41 a.m. on Grant Circle.
8:21 p.m.: A disturbance on Prospect Street resulted in a 27-year-old man whose address is listed as homeless being charged with destruction of property worth less than $1,200.
1:39 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Taylor Street, a 40-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Also arrested was a 39-year-old Gloucester man who was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.
ROCKPORT
Monday, June 26
12:28 p.m.: A complaint about noise at a Station Square address was made.
Sunday, June 25
10:09 p.m.: A complaint about noise at a Station Square address was made.
Traffic stops were made on Broadway at 11:11 a.m. and Lattof Farm Circle at 3:06 p.m. Both drivers were given a verbal warning.
Illegal parking: A car was ticketed on South Street at 1:52 p.m. and another on Seaview Street at 2:11 p.m.
12:27 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Forest Street address.
Saturday, June 24
5:53 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Tuna Wharf address.
1:27 p.m.: After a report of a well-being check at a Sandy Bay Terrace address, ambulance services were reportedly refused.
1:06 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched for an alarm sounding at a Pleasant Street address.
12:44 p.m.: After a report was made about an animal on Penzance Road, a verbal warning was issued.
11:47 a.m.: After a report was made about an animal at the intersection of South Street and Oaks Lane, the Department of Public Works was notified.
11:27 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after a motor vehicle crash on Main Street.
10:10 a.m.: A motor vehicle was reported to be illegally parked at the intersection of Main and High streets. A verbal warning was issued.
Medical emergencies: Individuals was taken to a hospital by ambulance from Millbrook Park at 3:41 a.m. and a Main Street address at 6:57 p.m.
Friday June 23
10:42 p.m.: Medical emergency services were reportedly rendered at a Millbrook Park address.
1 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Main Street. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
Traffic stops: Verbal warnings were given to drivers on Dock Squre at 6:47 a.m. and Granite Street at 10:03 a.m